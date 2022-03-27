 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Andrew Chapter No. 41, OES

Worthy Matron Joyce Quaring opened the March 7 meeting of Andrew Chapter No. 41, Order of the Eastern Star, at the Masonic Temple.

Information was shared about Grand Chapter, which is planned for  May 10-12 at the Younes Conference Center in Kearney.

Thank-you notes were received from the Nebraska Masonic Home Foundation and the family of Norman Sodomka. Barbara Sodomka was installed as marshal for Andrew Chapter, with Quaring as installing officer.

Quaring announced that the school of instruction would be Saturday, April 9, at the Masonic Temple, with Phillips Chapter also joining in the meeting.

Fifty-year members celebrating birthdays in March are Eva Plum, Dale Link and Charmaine Coppom. Mary Ann Gerdes provided refreshments for the meeting.

The next meeting will be at 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 4.

