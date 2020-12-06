Andrew Chapter No. 41, OES

Worthy Matron Dianne Weiberg presided during the Nov. 2 meeting of Andrew Chapter No. 41, Order of the Eastern Star, at the Masonic Temple.

Fifteen members were present.

The pot luck the group has been planning has be moved to the Jan. 4 meeting. A motion was approved that any monies collected at the December meeting would be donated to one of the group’s local charities. The charity will be decided at that time.

Demit was granted to Kay Hulme.

Elections determined that all officers will retain their respective offices for the ensuing year. Virginia Whit will be conductress and Mary Ann Gerdes, secretary. Lurlie Campbell was elected trustee. Temple Craft was elected.

A motion was carried to honor Elizabeth Barker for her service with Temple Craft.

The next meeting of Andrew Chapter No. 41 is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, with a cookie exchange activity planned.