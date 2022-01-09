 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Andrew Chapter No. 41, OES
Joyce Quaring, worthy matron protem, presided at the Jan. 3 meeting of Andrew Chapter No. 41, Order of the Eastern Star, at the Masonic Temple.

Thank-you notes for donations made to the Masonic-Eastern Star Home for Children, the Eastern Star Service and Therapy Dog project, Nebraska Masonic Home Foundation, 2021-22 Purple Ribbon Club, and the Masonic-Eastern Star Home for Children were received.

The chapter received information and application forms for the 2022 Masonic All-Star Marching Band Camp, scheduled for this coming summer. If interested, please get in touch with Mary Ann Gerdes.

A discussion was held regarding changing the date and time for Eastern Star meetings.

Election results were: Joyce Quaring, worthy matron; Jerry White, worthy patron; Lurlie Campbell, associate matron; Mary Ann Gerdes, secretary; and Diane Smutny, treasurer. An open installation will occur at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, at the Masonic Temple.

Members are encouraged to bring Happy Birthday Kits for Hope Harbor or The Crisis Center.

Ruth and Jim Batie provided refreshments for the meeting. Fifty-year members celebrating birthdays in January are Jerry White, Shirley Walrath and Donna Lee Caricabura.

The next meeting will be on Monday, Feb. 7.

