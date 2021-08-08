At this family reunion, the red shirts take all

I have often seen people in large groups wearing shirts emblazoned with the name of their family reunion and wondered what possessed them to draw such attention to themselves. A few weekends ago, I became one of those people. I know now such shirts are not a bid for attention but a means of keeping a running headcount on a large group.

My sister-in-law, one of the most considerate people ever, had 25 shirts made — each neatly folded and wrapped with a bow, bearing the wearer’s name. If it had been left to me, I would have tagged everyone with a label gun.

The shirts were color-coded, which my brother explained.

“The green shirts are for little people,” he said, eying the little people up and down the line.

He then explained that those in blue shirts — the parents, aunts and uncles of the green shirts — were to intervene if they saw a problem among the green shirts.

If the blue shirts were unable to handle the green shirts, the blue shirts would notify the red shirts — me, the husband, my brother and his wife — and the red shirts would then handle the blue shirts and the green shirts.

There were big eyes among the green shirts. The lower lip trembled on a 3-year old. The blue shirts were on high alert as well.