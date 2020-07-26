Library staff members are getting used to me saying “at this time” when discussing our operations these days.
It might be more appropriate to say “at this time and always.” We’ve gone through several versions of what we call our “COVID-19 Operational Plan Elements for Virus/Infection Control.” You can find our latest plan on our website at www.gilibrary.org. Go to the COVID-19 section of the ABOUT US tab.
Celine’s column a few weeks ago centered around resilience. After describing all we’ve been doing to stay resilient, she concluded with this gem: “Resiliency is something we as a community are good at. We all have the common goal of being healthy and keeping our brains healthy too by reading.”
She is right, as a community we are actually good at resilience. I alluded to “Plan B” in my last column, but as a community library, we’ve sure given you B, C, D and I’ve lost track of what letter we’re up to. Through it all we are blessed that you’ve remained supportive library users and we hope and pray you’ve remained safe and healthy.
One plan that none of us hope to relive is the one from this past March when we had to close down for several months and most of our staff was laid off. So at the time we reopened our book drop, at the time we started a curbside service, and at this time of limited reopening with limited services, we have and continue to work hard to provide you with the safest place and best services possible … at this time and always.
At all these times we have done our best to make our operational plan elements for virus/infection control fit with the best information available from authoritative sources. For example, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has helped us frame many plans, including the unfortunate scenario of having to shut down again because someone with COVID-19 has been in our building.
So at this time and always, as valued members of our community who wish to keep the library open, we do expect you to follow the rules we have in place for the health and safety of our employees and the community we serve. That includes not coming to the library if you are sick, if you have COVID-19 or its symptoms, have been around anyone who has, or if you’ve been out of the country in the past two weeks.
If you do enter the library, do so with a mask covering your mouth and nose. Always maintain six feet of separation from others. And don’t forget proper hand hygiene and keeping your fingers off your face.
With school starting up soon, I’ve heard of some creative ways parents are practicing mask wearing with their children. Coming to the library is a safe way now get Summer Reading Program books and when the school-year assignments start, a great place to visit for resources. We are also slowly opening up individual study tables.
“Getting kids ready to read and supporting them as students” is one of our GILIBRARY 2020 goals at this time and always.
Are you hesitant to visit us now? We understand and have some excellent services that don’t require entering the library, including digital resources you can check out from our website and reserving materials to check out from our north-side pickup window. Call 308-385-5333 for more information.
So at this time and always, pick the way that works best for you to use our community library with the common goal of being healthy, not jeopardizing others’ health, and keeping our brains healthy too by reading!
Steve Fosselman is the director of the Grand Island Public Library. Email him at SteveF@gilibrary.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.