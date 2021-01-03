Be brave in 2021, move your life forward

I expect that we will return to some form of normal (whatever that is to you) in the not-too-distant future. But right now our world is still a kind of dystopian journey. It’s hard to know how to pack for it because we just never know what we’re going to need. That doesn’t mean you can’t make plans, but you do need to be flexible. Looking ahead and imagining a different future is normal, but now you have to get even more creative.

Although there is a surge in addictions, there are also many people who are using this time to clean up their respective acts, getting sober, getting things done and getting more out of life than before the pandemic. This is because they are moving toward a positive goal, which brings happiness with it.

You see, it doesn’t matter how the year started out; what matters is how you make your way through it. Are you going to trip and fall? Are you going to try to trip up other people? Most of us are pretty angry about how the pandemic has changed our lives — not to mention how it has ruined some and even ended others — and that anger can make you an ugly person, so don’t go there.