We are just coming towards the end of “the dog days of summer”— the days with the hottest, most oppressive heat of the season.
Who can think of a better way to spend a lazy summer day than with a good book from the library? Dogs are a popular topic, so beat the heat with some of these favorite fiction and non-fiction stories that are all about man’s best friend.
One of last year’s most popular movies, “The Art of Racing in the Rain,” originally started out as a New York Times bestseller by Garth Stein. “The Art of Racing in the Rain” follows Enzo and his journey through life with his human Denny and his family. Enzo spends most of his time learning by watching television, spending time with Denny’s family, and learning about Denny’s greatest passion: race car driving. Through the best and worst of times for Denny, Enzo helps him through all while trying to prepare for his own journey of hopefully being reincarnated as a human himself.
Possibly one of the most popular dog novels of all time is W. Bruce Cameron’s “A Dog’s Purpose: A Novel for Humans.” “A Dog’s Purpose” follows the story of one dog, Bailey, through being reincarnated over many lives in his quest to find his true purpose.
As he endures hardship, love, and loss, Bailey journeys through his many adventures and rebirths, always striving to discover what it truly means to be a good dog. This funny, touching, and emotional tale is perfect for someone looking for a truly heartwarming tale.
Mystery and dog fans will be happy to know there is something for them, too. Follow the curious canine Chet, and his person Bernie, a down-on-his-luck private investigator in Tucson, Arizona, in the Chet and Bernie mysteries, by Spencer Quinn.
Told from the point of view of the loveable and enthusiastic border collie Chet, who unfortunately failed out of K-9 training (in his words, “a cat may have been involved”), this series perfectly blends suspense and humor as the pair travel all over the desert southwest solving cases. The first book in this long-running series is “Dog on It.”
Nonfiction lovers will find lots of great books about dogs, too. One great one is “Inside of a Dog: What Dogs See, Smell, and Know” by Alexandra Horowitz. If you have ever wondered not only what a dog thinks but also how a dog thinks, “Inside of a Dog” will take into the brains of dogs. Horowitz, a Ph.D. in cognitive science, walks readers through the cognitive thinking process of canines, and how they perceive and understand their day-to-day activities and routines.
While it may seem like a very complex topic, Horowitz uses an easy to read writing style and will help dog lovers both better understand and appreciate their companions.
If you’re looking for adventure, then “Finding Gobi: A Little Dog with a Very Big Heart” by Dion Leonard and Craig Borlase is a book you’ll want to pick up. This true tale tells the story of Dion Leonard, an ultramarathon runner completing a 155-mile race through the Gobi Desert. Little did he know the little dog he found along the course would change his life forever. Completing 77 of the 155 miles, Gobi and Dion crossed rivers, trekked the Tian Shan mountains, endured temperature extremes, and endured separation and Gobi’s disappearance in Urumqi, China, as she was quarantined to be able to return to the UK with Dion.
A great tale of adventure, determination, friendship, loss, and recovery, “Finding Gobi” is a perfect tale of companionship.
Shaun Klee serves as the adult and technical services librarian for the Grand Island Public Library. Email him at ShaunK@gilibrary.org
