The Nebraska Society Daughters of the American Revolution recently hosted its annual state conference March 11-13 at the Ramada Midtown.

The DAR was honored to have the Grand Island Senior High AFJROTC Color Guard post the colors for the closing gala dinner event and lead the singing of the "Star Spangled Banner." The GISH AFJROTC Color Guard Detail members were: Sean Sliva, Color Guard deputy commander, Stefany Chavez Gomez, Stetson Dye, Alberto Flores and Panida Manivong.

Betsy Hager Regent DeAnna Way helped with the presentation of the following awards:

Stefany Chavez Gomez, daughter of Erma Gomez, was awarded the DAR National Defense Bronze ROTC Medal, by the Betsey Hager Chapter NSDAR of Grand Island.

This medal is awarded to one senior ROTC cadet per year. Stefany was nominated by Hien T. Nguyen, Lt. Col., USAF (Ret), the GISH AFJROTC instructor. Chavez Gomez serves as the upper squadron commander in charge of approximately 50 cadets. In previous years, she served as a flight chief supervising her class, the cadet corps digital officer overseeing computer requirements for different competition teams, and as the Color Guard deputy commander responsible for the training of Color Guard details and management of events.