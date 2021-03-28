The Nebraska Society Daughters of the American Revolution recently hosted its annual state conference March 11-13 at the Ramada Midtown.
The DAR was honored to have the Grand Island Senior High AFJROTC Color Guard post the colors for the closing gala dinner event and lead the singing of the "Star Spangled Banner." The GISH AFJROTC Color Guard Detail members were: Sean Sliva, Color Guard deputy commander, Stefany Chavez Gomez, Stetson Dye, Alberto Flores and Panida Manivong.
Betsy Hager Regent DeAnna Way helped with the presentation of the following awards:
Stefany Chavez Gomez, daughter of Erma Gomez, was awarded the DAR National Defense Bronze ROTC Medal, by the Betsey Hager Chapter NSDAR of Grand Island.
This medal is awarded to one senior ROTC cadet per year. Stefany was nominated by Hien T. Nguyen, Lt. Col., USAF (Ret), the GISH AFJROTC instructor. Chavez Gomez serves as the upper squadron commander in charge of approximately 50 cadets. In previous years, she served as a flight chief supervising her class, the cadet corps digital officer overseeing computer requirements for different competition teams, and as the Color Guard deputy commander responsible for the training of Color Guard details and management of events.
She is also involved in the AFJROTC Kitty Hawk Air Society (academic cadet organization), GISH Unity Council, school orchestra and mentoring/tutoring club. She has also served as a GISH academy ambassador and the Class of 2021 secretary. As an AFJROTC cadet, she has completed over 315 hours of community service at 141 events assisting with Salvation Army, Loaves to Fishes, Veterans Cemetery Clean-up, Wreaths Across America, Stuhr Museum events, and many more.
Stetson Dye, son of Robert and Nichole Dye, was also awarded with the Daughters of American Colonists ROTC Medal. Dye is a freshman at GISH, and was also nominated by Nguyen. Stetson’s goal is to pursue a degree in engineering and join the U.S. Navy. In his free time, he likes to study military and U.S. history.
As a first-year cadet, Dye has completed more than 30 hours of community service including the Grand Island Veterans Cemetery Clean-up and Wreaths Across America. He has also participated in eight Color Guard details. Academically, he has earned a 3.5 GPA for his first semester at GISH.