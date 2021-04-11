Betsey Hager DAR

April 11-17 is National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, recognizing the 911 and emergency dispatchers across the nation.
The Grand Island Betsey Hager Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, recognized the 911 and emergency dispatchers from Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties with thank-you cards and cookie treats to celebrate this week with them.
When you think about it, they are the actual 'first' first responders in the tri-county area the DAR said in a news release. The 911/Emergency telecommunicator is often overlooked, but they play a large role in protecting the safety of the public and emergency personnel responding to the call. They are on call 24/7, answering emergency calls, dispatching appropriate services, and providing instructions to callers prior to the arrival of the police, fire or emergency medical personnel.
"This week we honor them for the commitment, devotion and hard work that they do. A big thank you to all 911/Emergency telecommunicators past, present and future."