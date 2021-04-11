Betsey Hager DAR

The Grand Island Betsey Hager Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, recognized the 911 and emergency dispatchers from Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties with thank-you cards and cookie treats to celebrate this week with them.

When you think about it, they are the actual 'first' first responders in the tri-county area the DAR said in a news release. The 911/Emergency telecommunicator is often overlooked, but they play a large role in protecting the safety of the public and emergency personnel responding to the call. They are on call 24/7, answering emergency calls, dispatching appropriate services, and providing instructions to callers prior to the arrival of the police, fire or emergency medical personnel.