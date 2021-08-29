Betsey Hager DAR

Members of Betsey Hager Daughters of the American Revolution are starting their regular meetings in September. A social hour starts at 5 p.m. followed by a 6 p.m. meeting every third Wednesday of the month. The first meeting for this session is Sept. 15. Chapter Regent DeAnna Way will demonstrate how to navigate through the DAR web site and committees’ activities for the coming year will be discussed.

The Grand Island Betsey Hager Chapter NSDAR presented an award for Excellence in Community Service to chef Anthony Brando during the Husker Party in the Park for Veterans on Saturday, Aug. 21. He was recognized for his many contributions to the Grand Island community, especially for honoring our hometown hero veterans.

He founded the Business Coalition for Veterans over 12 years ago and has hosted many events and fundraisers to support such activities as Wreaths Across America, Service Dogs for Vets, providing household goods to Victory Place, and even adopting 35 deployed Marines to send “goodie boxes” to.

Currently he is creating a botanical garden where veterans can relax, enjoy the beauty, and hopefully find peace and comfort. Betsey Hagar DAR applauds him for his tireless work and countless hours he spends to make sure area veterans and their families feel loved and supported.