Betsey Hager, NSDAR

Betsey Hager Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, met in September, October and November on the third Wednesday of each month.

On Sept. 15, members celebrated the 100-year anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by participating in Veterans Day at the Nebraska State Fair. During the meeting, an overview of the upcoming year was presented. Janette Goure of Grand Island, a third-grade teacher with the Grand Island Public School system, was installed as a new member. Members also celebrated Constitution Week, Sept. 17-23, with various displays and posters around the community.

At the Oct. 20 meeting, member Donna Andreasen presented a program on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Andreasen did extensive research on the history of the Tomb. Gail Ferris from Central City was also installed a new member. On Oct. 11, 1890, DAR was founded. Each DAR chapter honors its founding by doing some community service projects. This year, Betsey Hager Chapter cleaned the DAR markers next to the courthouse in Fullerton, and one marker in Pioneer Park and the other next to the Hall County Courthouse, both in Grand Island.