The Blessed Sacrament Knights of Columbus met for its monthly meeting July 27 in the Parish Hall at the Knights of Columbus room. Grand Knight Clay Pfeifer called the meeting to order.

It was reported the council will participate in the Honor Guard during the State Fair and wear the 3rd Degree shirts on Sept. 2. State Fair bingo was also discussed and workers will be asked to work a four hour shift.

A thank-you note was read from Deb Wetzel for assistance from the Blessed Sacrament Knights on the Can Care a Van, which raised 16,000 pounds of food in Grand Island.

Mike Jarosz, financial secretary, reported on “Shoot for Life” scheduled for Sept. 18 at the Heartland Shooting Park. Treasurer Tom Ernstmeyer reported that he council donated $1,500 to support local seminarians.

Aug. 22 is the All-City Council Awards banquet at 6:30 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus room at St. Mary’s Cathedral Square. During the banquet, there will be a “Big Red” raffle drawing for two home tickets for each home game. Tickets are available for the public at $1 a piece or a book of 11 for $10.

The council agreed to lead the parade at the State Fair at 6 p.m. Sept. 2.