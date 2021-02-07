Members of Blessed Sacrament Knights of Columbus met for their monthly meeting Jan. 26 at the parish hall.

Grand Knight Clay Pfeifer called the meeting to order. Social distancing and masks were worn by all in attendance.

Insurance agent Deacon Bill Buchta presented the council a national award, the Founders’ Award, for reaching insurance goals. Also, Roth IRA conversions were discussed in retirement to take advantages of lower taxes.

Thank-you notes were read from Father Marty Egging, along with seminarians, Chas Canfield and John Rohweder, for Christmas gifts received. Grand Knight Clay Pfeifer announced that Blessed Sacrament had a winner in the youth Pro-Life Poster Contest.

The council agreed to fund post-prom activities for Grand Island Central Catholic, Grand Island Senior High and Grand Island Northwest. The council is addressing scholarships for high school seniors.

The Buck-a-Month Club for pro-life causes raised $1,165.

The council will assist with the city-wide Knights of Columbus Free Throw Contest, which will be at 1 p.m. Feb. 7, in the south gym at GICC. The event is open to the public and is for all youth ages 9 through 14.

The meeting ended with a prayer for the needs in the community and prayers for Peg Harders, wife of member Dale Harders.