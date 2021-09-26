Members of Catholic Daughters, Court of Queen of Peace No. 2227, met Sept. 16 at Blessed Sacrament.

Regent Gayle Spary opened the meeting by reading a prayer by the Rev. R. Walker, bishop of Sioux City.

It was discussed paying the dues for Earlene Moroney, since her husband died. There are no other family members, and since she is in a rest home, the club wanted to keep her current on her dues.

The treasurer’s and financial reports show all members are paid up.

A letter from International about recruitment of members was read and discussed. A financial audit was scheduled.

Leona Singkofer will be turning 100 later this month. Her family is asking for birthday cards be sent to her. They were hoping to get 100 cards.

Circle of Love asked that members continue to wear masks. A Life Chain on Webb Road is scheduled for Oct. 3, everyone is welcome to attend.

A thank-you card was read from Anita Graff for the death of her daughter.

Following the meeting adjournment, members went through the scrapbooks and did some re-gluing, as there were many years of books. They were then placed into totes for storage.

The next meeting will be Oct. 21.