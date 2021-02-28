 Skip to main content
Catholic Daughters Court Queen of Peace 2227
Catholic Daughters Court Queen of Peace 2227

Members of Catholic Daughters Court Queen of Peace 2227 met Feb. 18 at Blessed Sacrament.

Regent Gayle Spary opened the meeting with the women’s Station of the Cross.

Delegates for the state convention planned for April 16-18 at the retreat house in Schuyler were selected. They are Spary, Anita Graff and  Marge Koziol. Alternates will be Colleen Goodwin, Anna Goodwin-Jensen, Mary Phalen, Barb Wieczorek and Lou Rosno.

It was announced there would not be an education scholarship this year, due to difficulties reaching out to the school because of the pandemic. Also Roses for Baptism have not given out any roses since November. It was decided to send the parents baptism cards for now.

Dorothy Woltman reported on LB 364 to provide state tax breaks for donations to private schools for the purpose of granting school scholarships for high school students who could not afford to attend private schools.

A petition was presented for members to sign to renew the Hyde Amendment as it stands, which prohibits federal funding to be used for abortions. There are some members in congress who want to overturn it.

Spary discussed the making of a basket to take to the convention, and that she would order some prayer cards from Current to see if they are as good as the ones currently being using but cheaper.

The next meeting is planned for March 18.

