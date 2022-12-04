Regent Michelle McDonald presided at the Nov. 17 meeting of Catholic Daughters, Court Queen of Peace 2227, at Blessed Sacrament Church.

New member Susan Stuhr was introduced and Tammy Nelson was a visitor.

Members were reminded to bring three items for the annual bake sale planned for Nov. 19-20.

Court officers performed a memorial ceremony for the group’s four deceased members, Elsie Houdek, Leona Singkofer, Earlene Moroney and Darlene Christensen. Mass intentions for CDA deceased members was also scheduled for the 10 a.m. Nov. 20 Mass.

Gayle Spary read a short essay on leadership verses management.

Lectors, table decorations, door prizes, luncheon entertainment and offertory, flag bearers etc. were items discussed for the State Convention on April 21-23 in Schuyler.

New membership books are available. Members will collect underwear and sweatpants for children sizes 4T to 14-16 and donate to Howard School this year.

The group will have a Christmas party at 6 p.m. Dec. 15. The officers will provide a taco bar and members are asked to bring goodies.

It was reported T-shirts are available to order. Chris McCarraher won the door prize.

The group will next meet for a soup luncheon on Jan. 19. Members will have a meeting at 11 a.m., attend Mass at noon and serve soup after the Mass.