Members of Catholic Daughters, Court Queen of Peace No. 2227, met Oct. 21 at Blessed Sacrament.
Regent Gayle Spary opened the meeting with a prayer for membership. State Regent Betty Fredrickson from York was in attendance.
Circle of Love reports were presented. Marcia Reidy, with Quality of Life, suggested with colder weather coming the group take up a collection of scarves, gloves and stocking caps for children and adults and bring to the next meeting. Colleen Goodwin, Education, reported the theme for the contest is “With God all Things are Possible.”
Spary reported Spiritual Adoption is under way at Resurrection Church. Dorothy Woltman, Legislation, reported on the changing of the state’s Legislative districts. Hall County will have three districts. There may be changes of where to vote and also the City Council areas.
The group observed Catholic Daughters Sunday at the 8:30 Mass Oct. 24 at Resurrection Church, coffee and rolls were served after Mass.
It was decided to give the throws received at State Convention to Hope Harbor after Thanksgiving.
Members will have a bake sale on Nov. 20 and 21 at Blessed Sacrament. Delivery needs to be made by 4 p.m. in order to get the items priced. Every item also needs to be covered before it is brought to the church.
It was reported that a two year project the state has taken on is supporting the Women’s Care Center in Lincoln, which opened in December 2019 and has served 180 women since it started. The Women’s Care Center has served 16,000 women over the United States. Members decided to give 10% of bake sale proceeds to the Lincoln center.
Fredrickson stated the goal of state officers is to visit all 36 courts in Nebraska by 2023. She reported visiting the new Newman Center in Omaha last week.
Thank-you notes were read from the family of Mary Walkowiak, who recently passed away; Betty Fredrickson for the invite to the 40th anniversary; and Elsie Houdek for prayers for her.
The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Nov. 18.