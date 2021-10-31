Members of Catholic Daughters, Court Queen of Peace No. 2227, met Oct. 21 at Blessed Sacrament.

Regent Gayle Spary opened the meeting with a prayer for membership. State Regent Betty Fredrickson from York was in attendance.

Circle of Love reports were presented. Marcia Reidy, with Quality of Life, suggested with colder weather coming the group take up a collection of scarves, gloves and stocking caps for children and adults and bring to the next meeting. Colleen Goodwin, Education, reported the theme for the contest is “With God all Things are Possible.”

Spary reported Spiritual Adoption is under way at Resurrection Church. Dorothy Woltman, Legislation, reported on the changing of the state’s Legislative districts. Hall County will have three districts. There may be changes of where to vote and also the City Council areas.

The group observed Catholic Daughters Sunday at the 8:30 Mass Oct. 24 at Resurrection Church, coffee and rolls were served after Mass.

It was decided to give the throws received at State Convention to Hope Harbor after Thanksgiving.