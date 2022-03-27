Catholic Daughters, Court Queen of Peace No. 2227, met March 17 at Blessed Sacrament. Regent Gayle Spary opened the meeting.

Coleen Goodwin wrote an article on the group’s anniversary celebration last July and sent it to State Regent Betty Fredrickson for the state newsletter.

Rosaries are being given to the Blessed Sacrament pre-school children. Sister Bernadette does a class on the rosary and gives them to the children.

Quality of Life reported that Catholic Radio is saying the Stations of the Cross during Lent at 10 a.m.

Dorothy Woltman reported on bills supported by Nebraska Family Alliance: LB 781: Heartbeat Act, LB 933: Human Life Protection Act and LB 1086: Chemical Abortion Safety Protocol Act. They oppose LB 716: Expand Abortion.

During April, Catholic Daughters will do coffee at Resurrection Church after the 8:30 a.m. Mass. Members will make coffee cake and cinnamon rolls to serve.

Blessed Sacrament is having a ministry fair April 23-24. Catholic Daughters will have a table with information about its organization on display. Resurrection parish is having a garage sale on the April 23.

Ann Goodwin, Marcia Reidy and Lou Rosno were selected to serve on the nominating committee. Louise Vodehnal and Elaine Panowicz are moving to the Omaha area and will be leaving this Court.

The Red Cross will be conducting a blood drive Friday, April 7, at Blessed Sacrament.

Catholic Daughters, Court Queen of Angels No. 2253, will be conducting a day of prayer, “The Power of Humility,” on Saturday, April 30, at St. Patrick Church in Fremont.

The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. April 21.