Regent Gayle Spray called to order the May 19 meeting of Catholic Daughters, Court Queen of Peace No. 2227, at Blessed Sacrament.

Elizabeth Pfeiffer was a guest.

A member in the nursing home whose dues are in the rears was discussed. A fellow member volunteered to pay the dues. The group discussed how to handle members’ dues who are in nursing homes and family members disregard the letters sent. More discussion in the future is planned.

Barb Wieczorek reported having about 300 rosaries on hand. A member of the nominating committee reported they have a member for financial secretary, but the positions of regent and vice-regent are not filled. Spary asked for volunteers for those positions.

Candy kisses will be handed out for Father’s Day after the three Masses on June 19 at Blessed Sacrament.

It was reported that St Leo’s and Resurrection church parishes will be celebrating 50 years in June of next year. They will be co-celebrating on June 3 and 4 of next year.

The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. June 16.