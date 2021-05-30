Members of Catholic Daughters, Court Queen of Peace No. 2227, met May 20 at Blessed Sacrament.
Regent Gayle Spary opened the meeting with prayer for the Supreme Court, since they will be ruling on the Mississippi abortion case. New member Pat Tackett, a transfer from Iowa, was introduced.
The Spiritual Adoption Program will be starting at Resurrection Church starting the first Sunday of June and culminate with a baby shower around Feb. 14, 2022. Spary will speak at the Masses this weekend to explain the program, and will use the same signage used at Blessed Sacrament last year.
The group’s 40th anniversary was discussed with plans including a Mass and meal for the 73 charter members.
A letter from National was read regarding new members. It was announced that graduating senior girls should receive information about Catholic Daughters of America and the Newman Center for when they attend college. Spary wrote an invitation letter with the history of CDA. It was discussed putting it on the web site and Facebook and have a welcome committee.
Members reported on April’s State Convention. Lou Rosno said that a new Court, Santa Maria from St. Mary’s, a Spanish group, was the newest and had the most new members. Anna Goodwin-Jensen was impressed by a speaker Scott Watts about his youth enthusiasm. Anita Graff noted their program booklet was very useful and said the Women’s Care Center is across the street from the Lincoln abortion clinic and is being successful.
The schedule for the CDA fall retreats will be in North Carolina, New Mexico and Wisconsin. The one in Wisconsin was of interest to a few members.
Dorothy Woltman with Legislation reported that members should watch LB 241, which would continue to require 6 foot distancing and protective gear and taking temperatures for meat packing employees. This bill was introduced by Tony Vargas, who represents South Omaha. This bill may be held over to next year.
The next meeting is planned for June 17.