Members of Catholic Daughters, Court Queen of Peace No. 2227, met May 20 at Blessed Sacrament.

Regent Gayle Spary opened the meeting with prayer for the Supreme Court, since they will be ruling on the Mississippi abortion case. New member Pat Tackett, a transfer from Iowa, was introduced.

The Spiritual Adoption Program will be starting at Resurrection Church starting the first Sunday of June and culminate with a baby shower around Feb. 14, 2022. Spary will speak at the Masses this weekend to explain the program, and will use the same signage used at Blessed Sacrament last year.

The group’s 40th anniversary was discussed with plans including a Mass and meal for the 73 charter members.

A letter from National was read regarding new members. It was announced that graduating senior girls should receive information about Catholic Daughters of America and the Newman Center for when they attend college. Spary wrote an invitation letter with the history of CDA. It was discussed putting it on the web site and Facebook and have a welcome committee.