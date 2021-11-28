Regent Gayle Spary opened the Nov. 18 meeting of Catholic Daughters, Court Queen of Peace No. 2227, at Blessed Sacrament.

Barb Wieczorek led a rosary for deceased members who have died this past year.

Marcia Riedy reported on the donations received for Dodge School. Stocking hats, gloves, sweat pants and underwear were received, 75 items in all. Reidy will deliver them to the school next week.

Baptisms have been slow, there were four in September and one in November at Blessed Sacrament and three at Resurrection in October.

The group scheduled its bake sale for Nov. 20 and 21 at Blessed Sacrament after all three Masses. Members went over the price list for baked items due to the increase of baking goods. The Women’s Care Center in Lincoln was chosen to receive 10% of the bake sale proceeds.

State Regent Betty Fredrickson sent a letter regarding having a one-day retreat in the Grand Island area within the next year, more information will follow. Also a letter regarding a fund raiser was received from Nebraska state officers for a Circle of Love project with Rada Cutlery. Information was given on how to participate.

The group will next meet for its Christmas party on Dec. 16, with a salad luncheon starting at 6:30 p.m. There will be games and door prizes but no gift exchange.