Members of Catholic Daughters, Court Queen of Peace No. 2227, met June 16 at Blessed Sacrament.

Father Marty Egging and District Deputy Joan Nienaber installed the following officers: Marge Koziol, treasurer; Geraldine Zaruba, financial secretary; Anita Graf, recording secretary; Shirley Murphy, vice-regent; Michelle McDonald, rregent.

Correspondence was read: Louise Vodehnal gave her new address in Omaha, Mary Bohnart gave the reason she was not in attendance last month, and an appreciation letter from Jerry Holmolka on behalf of Earlene and Tuck Moroney along with a check to the court.

Irene Pearce sent Mass cards to JoAnn Sok for the loss of her mother-in-law, Barb Budler for the loss of her brother and Chris McCarraher for the loss of her mother.

A $200 scholarship was awarded to Sara McCarraher, who will be attending Hastings College.

Four new member applications were received and they will be installed at the next meeting in September as there will be no summer meetings.