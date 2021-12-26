 Skip to main content
Catholic Daughters, Court Queen of Peace No. 2227
Catholic Daughters, Court Queen of Peace No. 2227

Regent Gayle Spary opened the Dec. 16 meeting of Catholic Daughters, Court Queen of Peace No. 2227, at Blessed Sacrament with a prayer. Members enjoyed a salad luncheon.

Results of the bake sale were given, and 10% of that will be sent to The Women’s Care Center in Lincoln. Several members paid their dues for the new year. A thank-you note was read from Dodge Elementary School for the clothing collected and donated to that school.

Members will discuss with Father Egging on whether or not to serve soup after the healing Mass in January.

Members can order Catholic Daughters T-shirts, the order form has been emailed to everyone. A potluck luncheon in February is being planned, with the group’s meeting scheduled for 11 a.m.

Barb Wieczorek, Anita Graf and Pat Tackett won the door prizes.

The next meeting will be at 11 a.m. Jan 20, followed by attending Mass.

