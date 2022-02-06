Catholic Daughters Court Queen of Peace No. 2227 met Jan. 20 at Blessed Sacrament.

Regent Gayle Spary called the meeting to order by reading a short spiritual story. It was reported that member Barb Wieczorek fell and broke some bones in her spine. Her children are helping her.

The International Convention will be July 20-24 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Anyone interested in attending needs to submit a registration by March 15.

It has been brought to the group’s attention that food can be donated to Hope Harbor volunteer workers. There will be more specific information next month.

Best Choice UPC codes are being collected for Wells for Water. Members can bring them to next month’s meeting and there will be more information on how that project has helped people in under-served countries.

It was decided to send Valentine cards and a cling to members who are out of town or in nursing homes. JoAnn Sok won the door prize.

The next meeting will be Thursday, Feb. 17. A meeting is scheduled for 11 a.m. The group will then attend Mass at 12:05 p.m., followed by a potluck luncheon.