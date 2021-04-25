Members of Catholic Daughters, Court Queen of Peace No. 2227, met April 15 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.

Regent Gayle Spary opened the meeting with a prayer for members in distress, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag.

Spary showed the gift basket she made to take to state Convention scheduled for April 16-18 at St. Benedict Center near Schuyler. It was made up of kitchen items including linens, place mats, etc.

Financial Secretary Dorothy Woltman reported on membership. A discussion of members in nursing homes who have not paid their dues was tabled.

Circle of Love asked members to wear their masks, get their virus shot and take care of each other.

Michelle McDonald reported a total of 10 baptisms since they stopped attending, with the group sending eight cards.

Anna Goodwin for Youth, asked members to keep in touch with young people — stay in tune with them — as there are a lot of suicides happening now.

The Collage Center, Blessed Sacrament food pantry, Christian radio station and Right to Life were suggested for donations. It was decided to donate $200 to each.

Installation of new members is planned for May or June.

Catholic Daughters, Court Queen of Peace No. 2227 will next meet on May 20.