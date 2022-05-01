Regent Gayle Spary opened the April 21 meeting of Catholic Daughters, Court Queen of Peace No. 2227, at Blessed Sacrament.

Members were told how to contribute to the Ukraine war through the CDA. Spary reported two baptisms were performed at Resurrection Church recently. The coffee and rolls fellowship after Mass at Resurrection was successful; they liked the homemade cinnamon rolls and coffee cake.

Blessed Sacrament members volunteered for the ministry fair conducted April 23-24. The group is waiting for more information regarding serving a dinner to Hope Harbor workers.

State Catholic Daughters has decided to make Women’s Care Center in Lincoln a two-year project. It was decided to donate $100 to them this year. Members were asked to keep saving Best Choice UPC labels for the clean water project Catholic Daughter supports.

The group will send graduating girls from Blessed Sacrament and Resurrection Church information about Catholic Daughters and the Numen Center.

Nebraska Right to Life 2022 primary election guide pamphlets was passed out to everyone.

A thank-you note was read from the American Red Cross for the blood donated and making sandwiches and cookie for donors.

The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 19.