Regent Gayle Spary called the Feb. 17 meeting of Catholic Daughters, Court Queen of Peace No. 2227, to order at Blessed Sacrament.

Dorothy Woltman, reported on two Legislature bills. LB869, sponsored by Sen. Matt Hanson, would allow adoptive parents of children of all ages to have a leave of absence after adopting children under the age of 18. Currently the age limit is 8 years old. Parents would be eligible for the same length of time as birth parents.

LB929, sponsored by Anna Wishort, would require the State Department of Health & Human Services to submit a plan amendment by Oct. 1, 2022, to extend postpartum coverage for Medicaid recipients from the current 60 days to 12 months. Both bills would increase the chances that mothers and dads could stay healthy along with their children.

The national convention in July in San Juan, Porta Rico, is filling up, they are looking for another hotel to use for the convention.

The next state convention will be celebrating its 100th anniversary. The state is looking for reports on “Who, What and When” from the courts for the anniversary edition of the newsletter. National is looking for the same info.

Spiritual Adoption reported they had a baby shower at Resurrection.

A thank-you note was read from Elsie Houdek’s family along with a monetary donation.

The next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, March 17.