Catholic Daughters, Court Queen of Peace No. 2227, met June 17 at Blessed Sacrament.

Regent Gayle Spary opened the meeting by saying the rosary for Nancy Rembolt, a charter member who died in Arizona and will have a funeral service on June 26 in Grand Island.

Circle of Love reported that baptism cards were sent to the families who had a baptism this last year at Resurrection Church.

A thank-you note was read from past member Connie Rothmeyer, who was sick with COVID-19 and for the prayers and Masses for her husband who had recently passed away; and also from Shirley Murphy for the Mass offering on behalf of her son.

It was reported that every girl who graduated from high school will get a Catholic Daughter pamphlet and letter from Court Queen of Peace No. 2227, encouraging them to attend the Newman Club in college. Spiritual Adoption starts this week at Resurrection Church.

Members are asked to come to Resurrection Church at 5 p.m. Friday, June 25, for a group picture, so it can be placed in the church directory.

Details for the group’s 40th anniversary will be sent out this next week. There are 11 charter members who are still alive.

The next meeting is scheduled for Sept. 16.