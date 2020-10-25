Catholic Daughters, Court Queen of Peace No. 2227, met Oct. 15 at Blessed Sacrament.

District Deputy Joan Nienaber performed the installation of officers: Marge Koziol, treasurer; Dorothy Woltman, financial secretary; Colleen Goodwin, vice regent; Anita Graff, recording secretary; and Gayle Spary, regent.

A letter was read from Nancy Rembolt, who now lives in Arizona. Mary Phelan volunteered to help Collen Goodwin with the education contest.

Michelle McDonald reported on Spiritual Adoption that has been ongoing for nine months. A lot of items were donated to the baby shower and were taken to the Collage Center on Diers Avenue. She was given a tour of the facility and reported that ultra sounds and pregnancy tests are done there. Young women can also get counseling if needed.

Catholic Daughter Sunday will be Oct. 25. Those participating will sit together at the 10 a.m. Mass at Blessed Sacrament. WRAP will be Nov. 1, and flyers will not be handed out this year.

The group will have a no-bake, bake sale. Members can contribute what they usually spend on baking, and the group will also have a basket for church members to contribute to.

Dorothy Woltman won the door prize.