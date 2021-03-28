Catholic Daughters, Court Queen of Peace No. 2227, met March 18 at Blessed Sacrament, with Regent Gayle Spary opening the meeting with a St. Patrick Day prayer and a Pledge of Allegiance to the flag.

Financial Dorothy Woltman reported the group has 63 members, including Father Marty, with 37 not paid. Treasurer Marge Koziol read the financial report and reported the "no bake sale" receipts were equal to having an actual bake sale.

Spary reported the court’s 40th anniversary will be this July and that members should plan a celebration. A committee will decide on what to do.

Spary also asked members to think of local charities to make donations to. There are five national projects the group is required to donate to. Members are asked to bring their suggestions next month.

Also discussed was a new flag stand, as the current one falls over all the time.

The DCCW met Saturday, March 21, at St. Libory, the topic was Graces of the Eucharist. Also, the spring assembly will be April 16-17 at Halsey. They are offering a $200 scholarship, applications need to be sent in by April 1.

A thank-you card was received from Christina Powell’s family.