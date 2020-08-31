Central Community College Adult Education honors volunteers

Ninety-seven individuals served as volunteers for the Central Community College Adult Education program during the 2019-20 academic year.
The AE program includes assistance with basic reading, writing, math and spelling skills; drills and special instruction through the English as a Second Language program; citizenship and civics classes; and preparation for the GED high school exam.
During 2019-20, the volunteers gave 3,029.75 hours of their time to the AE program, serving 1,647 people. During the same time frame, 43 people earned their high school diploma.
Volunteers also served as advisory board members and classroom aides, performed office clerical duties, helped with fundraising and recruiting projects, and performed a variety of other duties.
Volunteers in Grand Island and Hastings include:
Crystal Chavez and Andrew McEndarfer, both of Grand Island; and Trevor Anderson, Lea Baber, Tania Brenneman, Anne Cannon, Susan Cole, Riley Dement, Jewllyan Dettman, Donna Dill, Jim Donley, Don Eberle, Linda Eberle, Ashley Englund, Cole Fisher, Kimberly Fonseca, Jordan Goodwin, Christine Haba, Shawn Haba, Lori Hartman, Carla Hedstrom, Leyna Hightshoe, Denise Howie, Pat Hudson, Karis Huyser,
Robert Johnson, William Johnston, Jennifer Knuth, Abby Kryzsko, Tim Lentz, Laura Logan, Keaton Ludwig, Peggy Mace, Ellie Marquardt, Alec Munro, Josefa Navarette, Alex Newsom, Dianne Norris, Ashley Pedersen, Basil Rabayda, Linda Rea, Emma Redinger, Susie Sands, Beth Schuler, Kathy Schultz, Grace Sinsel, Elaine Specht, Marni Splitt, Alex Stogdill, Hope Uhing, Mary Ann Wright, Siying Wu and Tatiana Young, all of Hastings.
