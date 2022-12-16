 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Christmas Cheer passes halfway mark

Members of the Northwest High School Gold Tones choir sing during the Railside Christmas on Nov. 18 in downtown Grand Island. Hundreds packed the area for a night of fun.

 JOSH SALMON, THE INDEPENDENT

This year’s Christmas Cheer drive has passed the halfway mark on its way toward $60,000.

Recent contributions have brought the total to $31,245.42, or 52.08% of the goal.

The Christmas Cheer program, a century-old Grand Island tradition, provides food vouchers for families in Hall County at the holiday season. The vouchers may be used to buy a holiday meal at Super Saver or Hy-Vee. The vouchers are sent out in mid-December.

Financial donations may be mailed to Christmas Cheer at P.O. Box 5706, Grand Island, NE 68801.

They may also be dropped off at any Home Federal Bank location: 221 S. Locust St., 3419 W. State St., and 3311 W. Stolley Park Road.

Here are the latest contributions:

-  In loving memory of Herb Mayer and Herbie Mayer, $200.

 - The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 53, $150.

 - In memory of Nancy Jack and Gary Jack Jr., $50.

  - In memory of Mac and Virginia Hall from Leanna Obermiller, $50.

  - In memory of Dad, Mom and Brandy, from Bob and Sandi O'Brien, $100.

 - In loving memory of Darrell Enck from Dorothy, Tom and Pat, Tim, Terry and Janet, Tracey and Scott, Tedd and Carol, Todd and Kelly and their families, $100.

 - In memory of Donnie Chavez, in honor of his nieces and nephews from Nancy and Serena, $120.

  - In memory of Gary Sullivan, $100.

 - In memory of Ben and Anna Becker and Gerald and Linda Hartwig from Fred  and Charlette Becker, $50.

 - In loving memory of Gretchen Eakes, $250.

 - From the Hargis House Woman's Club, $250.

 - In loving memory of Dawn Stobbe from Rich and family, $75.

 - In loving memory of Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Stobbe from Rich and family, $25.

 - In loving memory of my parents Rita and Robert, my brother Duane and sister Dorine, from your son and brother Deano, $50.

 - In memory of Gene and Carmella Scarborough, $100.

 - In loving memory of Francis Harders, Deb Harders and Peg Harders, $50.

 - In loving memory of Wayne Franklin, Berta Franklin, Kevin Franklin and Tammy McConnell-Dunbar, $50.

