Christmas Cheer passes halfway mark

This year’s Christmas Cheer drive has passed the halfway mark on its way toward $60,000.

Recent contributions have brought the total to $31,245.42, or 52.08% of the goal.

The Christmas Cheer program, a century-old Grand Island tradition, provides food vouchers for families in Hall County at the holiday season. The vouchers may be used to buy a holiday meal at Super Saver or Hy-Vee. The vouchers are sent out in mid-December.

Financial donations may be mailed to Christmas Cheer at P.O. Box 5706, Grand Island, NE 68801.

They may also be dropped off at any Home Federal Bank location: 221 S. Locust St., 3419 W. State St., and 3311 W. Stolley Park Road.

Here are the latest contributions:

- In loving memory of Herb Mayer and Herbie Mayer, $200.

- The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 53, $150.

- In memory of Nancy Jack and Gary Jack Jr., $50.

- In memory of Mac and Virginia Hall from Leanna Obermiller, $50.

- In memory of Dad, Mom and Brandy, from Bob and Sandi O'Brien, $100.

- In loving memory of Darrell Enck from Dorothy, Tom and Pat, Tim, Terry and Janet, Tracey and Scott, Tedd and Carol, Todd and Kelly and their families, $100.

- In memory of Donnie Chavez, in honor of his nieces and nephews from Nancy and Serena, $120.

- In memory of Gary Sullivan, $100.

- In memory of Ben and Anna Becker and Gerald and Linda Hartwig from Fred and Charlette Becker, $50.

- In loving memory of Gretchen Eakes, $250.

- From the Hargis House Woman's Club, $250.

- In loving memory of Dawn Stobbe from Rich and family, $75.

- In loving memory of Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Stobbe from Rich and family, $25.

- In loving memory of my parents Rita and Robert, my brother Duane and sister Dorine, from your son and brother Deano, $50.

- In memory of Gene and Carmella Scarborough, $100.

- In loving memory of Francis Harders, Deb Harders and Peg Harders, $50.

- In loving memory of Wayne Franklin, Berta Franklin, Kevin Franklin and Tammy McConnell-Dunbar, $50.