Church notes for Dec. 20
Church notes for Dec. 20

Trinity United Methodist to have online Christmas Eve service

Trinity United Methodist Church in Grand Island will have an online Christmas Eve candlelight service livestreamed Thursday through its Facebook page.

The service will begin at 5 p.m. and will include virtual Communion. All are welcome to the table.

The service will remain on the Facebook page through the evening.

Blood drive planned at Third City Christian

Third City Christian Church will host a Red Cross Blood Drive on Friday. The blood drive will be from noon to 6 p.m. at the Atrium of at the church, 4100 W. 13th St.

All donors able to give will receive a free COVID-19 antibody test.

For an appointment, call Carolyn at 308-384-4219 or visit redcrossblood.org and sponsor code (third city).

