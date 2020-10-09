Church notes: Mobile food pantry Saturday at Fonner Park

This month’s drive-thru mobile food pantry in Grand Island will return to Fonner Park, by the cattle barn.
The food distribution will be from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 10. The address in 700 E. Stolley Park Road.
Trinity United Methodist Church, with help from First Presbyterian Church and others, will conduct the monthly Loaves & Fishes food bank. When arriving, use the Fonner Park entrance off of South Locust Street. It is requested that people not arrive before 9 a.m.
Drivers should remain in their vehicles and wear masks for safety. No appointment and no identification are required. There also are no income requirements.
Each vehicle will receive a 28-pound prepackaged box filled with a variety of nonperishable staple items such as peanut butter, rice, beans, canned fruits and vegetables, among others. Boxes of fresh produce, dairy, and protein items from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Box Program, a gallon of milk, and sliced bread will also be offered.
The food is provided by Food Bank for the Heartland, where volunteers assembling the boxes wear masks, wash their hands often and practice social distancing.
“During this unprecedented time, Food Bank for the Heartland is working swiftly with our partners across Nebraska and western Iowa to provide critical meals to our neighbors experiencing hardship,” said Brian Barks, president and CEO of Food Bank for the Heartland. “The number of food insecure individuals in our 93-county service area has jumped from 207,000 to more than 296,000 due to the impact of the pandemic. We are grateful for our partnership with the Loaves and Fishes Ministry and appreciate the opportunity to continue serving Hall County.”
This is the regular second Saturday food pantry normally held at the Grand Island Utilities building.
Although organizers appreciate people helping with this event, group sizes are limited. Call the church at 308-382-1952 before deciding to come help.
Blessed Sacrament Church taking annual Fall Fest virtual
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grand Island is hosting its annual Fall Fest on Oct. 18.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the event will be virtual and will be a Raffle Extravaganza.
Raffle prizes will include multiple cash amounts, ranging from $100 to $1,000. There are also grocery store gift cards from Hy-Vee and Super Saver. Additionally, a handmade quilt will be raffled.
Raffle tickets for the cash prizes and/or the quilt may be purchased at the church at 518 W. State St. or by calling 308-384-0532.
Winners of the raffle will be drawn at 1 p.m. Oct. 18, live on the church’s Facebook page, or viewed in person at the church.
