Church notes: Mobile food pantry Saturday at Fonner Park

This month’s drive-thru mobile food pantry in Grand Island will return to Fonner Park, by the cattle barn.

The food distribution will be from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 10. The address in 700 E. Stolley Park Road.

Trinity United Methodist Church, with help from First Presbyterian Church and others, will conduct the monthly Loaves & Fishes food bank. When arriving, use the Fonner Park entrance off of South Locust Street. It is requested that people not arrive before 9 a.m.

Drivers should remain in their vehicles and wear masks for safety. No appointment and no identification are required. There also are no income requirements.

Each vehicle will receive a 28-pound prepackaged box filled with a variety of nonperishable staple items such as peanut butter, rice, beans, canned fruits and vegetables, among others. Boxes of fresh produce, dairy, and protein items from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Box Program, a gallon of milk, and sliced bread will also be offered.

The food is provided by Food Bank for the Heartland, where volunteers assembling the boxes wear masks, wash their hands often and practice social distancing.