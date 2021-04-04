Club Calendar - April 2021

Monday, April 5
Independent Order of Odd Fellows — 6:30 p.m., FOP Hall, 825 N. White. Information: 308-390-7004.
Knights of Columbus, Council No. 10386, St. Michael’s — 8 p.m., parish hall, 2420 20th Ave., Central City.
Platte River Cosmopolitan Club (the club that fights diabetes) — 6:30 p.m., Hy-Vee community room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Leonard McCarty, 308-383-6436.
GFWC/NFWC Caring Women — 6:30 p.m., First-Faith United Methodist Church, 4190 W. Capital Ave. Information: JoAnn Oseka, 308-379-1566 or be email at osekarj@charter.net.
Nebraska Muzzle Loading Rifle Association — 7:30 p.m., Grand Island Rifle Range, 2-1/2 miles west of Highway 281 on Old Potash Road. Visitors are welcome. Information: Roger Grim, 308-226-2578.
Andrew Chapter No. 41, Order of the Eastern Star — 7:30 p.m., Masonic Center, 417 W. Third. Information: Mary Ann Gerdes, 308-382-2601.
Tuesday, April 6
Catholic Daughters of the America, Court Ave. Maria No. 1263 — 6 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square.
Hall County VFWA 1347 — Noon lunch, followed by 1 p.m. meeting, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Information: Karen Linden, 308-383-8346 or Lori Skala, 308-390-0887.
Grand Island Izaak Walton League — 6 p.m. meal, followed by 7:30 meeting, chapter club house, intersection of Third Road and Bismark. Information: Mike Gaghagen, 308-382-6897.
Danish Sisterhood, Lodge No. 113 — Noon lunch, meeting to follow, Danish Bakery in Dannebrog. Dessert and coffee follows meeting. Program: Edie Grim presents history lesson on Columbia Hall, built in 1909. Information: Grim, 308-226-2578.
Overland Trails Council Roundtable — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, call Maegan Blodgett, 308-946-7769. Information: 308-382-3717.
Wednesday, April 7
Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram, 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. Information: Anita Lewandowski-Brown, 308-850-1480.
Nebraska Treasure Hunters — 7 p.m., Alice Farr Library, 1603 L St., Aurora. New members welcome. Information: Jim Wilson, 308-384-8998.
Platt Duetsche Colonial Club — 11:30 a.m., Platt Duetsche. Information: Arlene Andreasen, 308-382-8392.
Fabulous Foxy Fedoras, Red Hat Society — 2 p.m., Tommy’s Restaurant, 1325 S. Locust. Activity: play Bunco.
Grand Island Lions Club — Noon, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. New members welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, 308-382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com
American Legion Auxiliary, Unit No. 53 — 6 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Information: Sandi Towne, 308-380-9697.
Thursday, April 8
Yakkity Yakkers Toastmasters — Noon, For Zoom meeting information, call 308-379-8840.
Newcomer’s & More Club — Noon, luncheon, Riverside Golf Club. All new residents welcome. Information: Rebecca King, 308-381-2912.
Prairie Pioneer Quilters — 6 to 6:30 p.m., St. Leo’s Catholic Church, 2410 S. Blaine. School: Ann Wills with the Ultimate Flying Geese Ruler. 7 p.m. meeting. Program: Connie Lange, certified Judy Niemeyer teacher, will present a trunk show. Information, Sandi Griepenstroh, 308-940-2907.
Friday, April 9
Kiwanis Club of Grand Island — Noon, Riverside Golf Club. Information: Roger Andrews, 308-384-5771.
Trinity LWML — 1:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 212 W 12th. Speaker: Dana Jelinek with Habitat for Humanity. Information: call the church at 308-382-0753.
Saturday, April 10
Interfaith Inspirations (gospel singing group) — 9:30 a.m., Fellowship Hall Entrance B, Peace Lutheran Church, 1710 N. North Road. New members welcome. Information: Wendy McCarty, 308-390-2529.
Husker Flying Club — Noon potluck lunch, back garage of Kevin Wilkerson’s, 1919 Sheridan Ave. Activity: Working on ultra-light aircraft given to group. Open to anyone interested in aircraft. Information: Alan Zwink, 308- 382-2052 or Adzwink@msn.com
Monday, April 12
Knights of Columbus, Council No. 7954 — 7:30 p.m., Renewal Center, Fullerton. Information: Wes Wetovick, 308-550-1031.
Assembly 601, Fourth Degree, Knights of Columbus, Council 1159 — 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar. Information: 308-384-4247.
Wednesday, April 14
Third City Sertoma Club — Noon, Hy-Vee upstairs banquet room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Pat Brown, 308-258-2305. Weekly guest speakers.
Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram, 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. Information: Anita Lewandowski-Brown, 308-850-1480.
Knights of Columbus, St. Mary’s, Aurora — 6:30 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. meeting, Jeff Honus’ shop, 1904 E. 11th Road, Aurora.
Nebraska Admirals, Grand Island Port — 11:30 a.m. lunch, noon meeting, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital.
BPO Does, No. 147 — 7 p.m., Elks Lodge, 631 S. Locust. Information: Nancy Eoriatti, 308-382-8556.
Andrew Chapter No. 41, Order of the Eastern Star — 7:30 p.m., Masonic Center, 417 W. Third. Information: Mary Ann Gerdes, 308-382-2601.
Thursday, April 15
Yakkity Yakkers Toastmasters — Noon, For Zoom meeting information, call 308-379-8840.
Catholic Daughters, Court Queen of Peace 2227 — 7 p.m., Blessed Sacrament Church.
Grand Island Amateur Radio Society —7:30 p.m., Grand Island Emergency Management Center, 1210 N. North Road. Masks required. Information: Dan Bergman, 308-379-5868.
Friday, April 16
Kiwanis Club of Grand Island — Noon, Riverside Golf Club. Information: Roger Andrews, 308-384-5771.
Platt Duetsche Ladies Society — 1 p.m., cards, 1315 W. Anna.
Bridge Riders for Christ, Christian Motorcyclists Association — 6:15 p.m. monthly supper run, meet at Hy-Vee Gas parking lot, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Don Salmon, 308-379-8053 or Wanda Salmon, 308-940-3309.
Saturday, April 17
Interfaith Inspirations (gospel singing group) — 9:30 a.m., Fellowship Hall Entrance B, Peace Lutheran Church, 1710 N. North Road. New members welcome. Information: Wendy McCarty, 308-390-2529.
Sunday, April 18
Knights of Columbus, Council No. 1159 — 7:30 p.m., bingo, St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar.
Monday, April 19
Knights of Columbus, Council No. 10387 — 7:30 p.m., St. Leo’s Catholic Church parish hall, 2410 S. Blaine.
Knights of Columbus, Council No. 1159, 3rd Degree — 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar. Information: 308-384-4247.
Nebraska Muzzle Loading Rifle Association — 7:30 p.m., Grand Island Rifle Range, 2-1/2 miles west of Highway 281 on Old Potash Road. Visitors are welcome. Information: Roger Grim, 308-226-2578.
Wednesday, April 21
Gateway Toastmasters —7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram, 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. Information: Anita Lewandowski-Brown, 308-850-1480.
Fabulous Foxy Fedoras, Red Hat Society — 11:30 a.m., lunch, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Information: 308-382-8101.
Thursday, April 22
Yakkity Yakkers Toastmasters — Noon, For Zoom meeting information, call 308-379-8840.
5 Rivers District Roundtable — 7 p.m., Zoom meeting information, call Maegan Blodgett, 308-946-7769. Information: 308-382-3717.
Friday, April 23
Kiwanis Club of Grand Island — Noon, Riverside Golf Club. Information: Roger Andrews, 308-384-5771.
Saturday, April 24
Interfaith Inspirations (gospel singing group) — 9:30 a.m., Fellowship Hall Entrance B, Peace Lutheran Church, 1710 N. North Road. New members welcome. Information: Wendy McCarty, 308-390-2529.
Sunday, April 25
Knights of Columbus, Council No. 1159 — 7:30 p.m., bingo, St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar.
Central Nebraska Peace Workers — 3 to 5 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Tom Genung, (402) 984-7548, or tg64152@windstream.net. Information: 308-384-3266.
Monday, April 26
Altrusa International — 5 p.m., Grand Island Public Library conference room. Information: KayLynn Hayes, 308-391-0300.
Knights of Columbus, Council No. 11363 — 7 p.m., Resurrection Catholic Church parish hall, 4110 Cannon Road. Information: Steve Martin, 308-380-9472.
Tuesday, April 27
Knights of Columbus, Council No. 9562 — 7:30 p.m., Room 12, Egging Hall, Blessed Sacrament, 518 W. State. Information: Pete Morgan, 308-390-6154.
Wednesday, April 28
Third City Sertoma Club — Noon, Hy-Vee upstairs banquet room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Pat Brown, 308-258-2305. Weekly guest speakers.
Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram, 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. Information: Anita Lewandowski-Brown, 308-850-1480.
BPO Does, No. 147 — 7 p.m., Elks Lodge, 631 S. Locust. Information: Nancy Eoriatti, 308-382-8556.
Grand Island Lions Club — Noon, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. New members welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, 308-382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com
Parents Without Partners — 6 p.m., Arbys, U.S. Highway 281 and I-80 location. Everyone welcome. Information: Jeanette, 308-258-1274.
Thursday, April 29
Yakkity Yakkers Toastmasters — Noon, For Zoom meeting information, call 308-379-8840.
Friday, April 30
Kiwanis Club of Grand Island — Noon, Riverside Golf Club. Information: Roger Andrews, 308-384-5771.
Platt Duetsche Ladies Society — 1 p.m., cards, 1315 W. Anna.
Saturday, May 1
Interfaith Inspirations (gospel singing group) — 9:30 a.m., Fellowship Hall Entrance B, Peace Lutheran Church, 1710 N. North Road. New members welcome. Information: Wendy McCarty, 308-390-2529.
Grand Island Public Library Adult Book Club — 11 a.m., Library, meeting room B, 1124 W. Second. Book pick: “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz,” by Erik Larson. Information, contact Chris Dierks, 308-385-5333 or chrisd@gilibrary.org.