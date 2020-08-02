Monday, Aug. 3

Nebraska Muzzle Loading Rifle Association — 7:30 p.m., Grand Island Rifle Range, 2 and 1/2 miles west of Highway 281 on Old Potash Road. Visitors are welcome. Information: Roger Grim, (308) 226-2578.

Independent Order of Odd Fellows — 6:30 p.m., FOP Hall, 825 N. White. Information: (308) 390-7004.

GFWC/NFWC Caring Women — 6:30 p.m., home of Joann Oseka. Information: JoAnn Oseka, (308) 379-1566 or be email at osekarj@charter.net.

Tuesday, Aug. 4

Catholic Daughters of the America, Court Ave. Maria No. 1263 — 6:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square.

Grand Island Izaak Walton League — 7:30 p.m., chapter club house at intersection of Third Road and Bismark. Information: Mike Gaghagen, (308) 382-6897.

Hall County VFWA 1347 — 1 p.m. meeting, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Wear masks. Information: Karen Linday, (308) 383-8346 or Lori Skala, (308) 390-0887.

National Active Retired Federal Employees — 11 a.m. luncheon, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capitol. Information: (308) 379-2211.

Grand Island Public Library Adult Book Club — 5:30 p.m. Book pick: “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah. For Zoom information, contact Chris Dierks at (308) 385-5333 or chrisd@gilibrary.org.

Wednesday, Aug. 5

Third City Sertoma Club — Noon, Hy-Vee upstairs banquet room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Pat Brown, (308) 258-2305. Weekly guest speakers.

Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram at (308) 391-0501or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. Information: Anita Lewandowski-Brown, (308) 850-1480.

Nebraska Treasure Hunters — 7 p.m., Alice Farr Library, 1603 L St., Aurora. New members welcome. Information: JIm Wilson, (308) 384-8998.

Fabulous Foxy Fedoras, Red Hat Society — 2 p.m., Tommy’s Restaurant, 1325 S. Locust. Activity: play Bunco.

Platt Duetsche Colonial Club — 11:30 a.m., Platt Duetsche. Information: Arlene Andreasen, (308) 382-8392.

American Legion Auxiliary, Unit No. 53 — 6 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Information: Sandi Towne, (308) 380-9697.

Thursday, Aug. 6

Yakkity Yakkers Toastmasters — 11:45 a.m. For Zoom meeting information, call (308) 379-8840 or (308) 390-8216.

United Commercial Travelers — 6:30 p.m., potluck and bingo, FOP Hall, 825 N. White. Information: (308) 382-7236.

Ashlar Lodge No. 33 A.F. & A. M. — 7:30 p.m., Masonic Center 417 W. Third. Information: (308) 379-4914.

Friday, Aug. 7

Kiwanis Club of Grand Island — Noon, Riverside Golf Club. Information: Roger Andrews, (308) 384-5771.

Bridge Riders for Christ, Christian Motorcyclists Association — 7:30 p.m., Hy-Vee conference room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Don Salmon, (308) 379-8053 or Wanda Salmon, (308) 940-3309.

Platt Duetsche Ladies Society — Noon luncheon, cards, 1315 W. Anna. Information: Pat Miller, (308) 384-0976; Beverly Wolfe, (308) 384-6655.

Saturday, Aug. 8

Husker Flying Club — Noon potluck lunch, back garage of Kevin Wilkerson’s, 1919 Sheridan Ave. Activity: Working on ultra-light aircraft given to group. Open to anyone interested in aircraft. Information: Alan Zwink, (308) 382-2052 or Adzeing@msn.com

Monday, Aug. 10

Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus, Council No. 1159 — 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar. Information: (308) 384-4247.

Knights of Columbus, Council No. 7954 — 7:30 p.m., Renewal Center, Fullerton. Information: Wes Wetovick, (308) 550-1031.

Tuesday, Aug. 11

Trinity Lutheran Layman’s League — 6 p.m., fellowship hall. Information: Kent Thaden, (308) 381-4951.

Wednesday, Aug. 12

Third City Sertoma Club — Noon, Hy-Vee upstairs banquet room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Pat Brown, (308) 258-2305. Weekly guest speakers.

Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram at (308) 391-0501or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. Information: Anita Lewandowski-Brown, (308) 850-1480.

Thursday, Aug. 13

Yakkity Yakkers Toastmasters — 11:45 a.m. For Zoom meeting information, call (308) 379-8840 or (308) 390-8216.

Newcomer’s & More Club — Noon, luncheon, Riverside Gold Club. All new residents welcome. Activity: A reunion for members to get reacquainted. Information: Rebecca King, (308) 381-2912.

Prairie Pioneer Quild Guild — 7 p.m. meeting, St. Leo’s Catholic Church, 2410 S. Blaine. Program: “Patriotic Quilts,” presented by Tony Jacobson. A class, “Three Tours,” will also be presented by Jacobson on Aug. 14, call Sandi Griebenstroh, (308) 940-2907, to register. Information, Linda Lesiak, (308) 390-0452.

Friday, Aug. 14

Trinity LWML — 1:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 212 W 12th. Information: call the church at (308) 382-0753.

Monday, Aug. 17

Nebraska Muzzle Loading Rifle Association — 7:30 p.m., Grand Island Rifle Range, 2 and 1/2 miles west of Highway 281 on Old Potash Road. Visitors are welcome. Information: Roger Grim, (308) 226-2578.

Knights of Columbus, Council No. 1159 — 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar. Information: (308) 384-4247.

Knights of Columbus, Council No. 10387 — 7:30 p.m., St. Leo’s Catholic Church parish hall, 2410 S. Blaine.

Wednesday, Aug. 19

Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram at (308) 391-0501or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. Information: Anita Lewandowski-Brown, (308) 850-1480.

Third City Sertoma Club — Noon, Hy-Vee upstairs banquet room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Pat Brown, (308) 258-2305. Weekly guest speakers.

Thursday, Aug. 20

Yakkity Yakkers Toastmasters — 11:45 a.m. For Zoom meeting information, call (308) 379-8840 or (308) 390-8216.

Friday, Aug. 21

Bridge Riders for Christ, Christian Motorcyclists Association — 6:15 p.m. monthly supper run, meet at Hy-Vee Gas parking lot, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Don Salmon, (308) 379-8053 or Wanda Salmon, (308) 940-3309.

Sunday, Aug. 23

Central Nebraska Peace Workers — 3 to 5 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Tom Genung at (402) 984-7548 or tg64152@windstream.net. Information: (308) 384-3266.

Monday, Aug. 24

Knights of Columbus, Council No. 11363 — 7 p.m., Resurrection Catholic Church parish hall, 4110 Cannon Road. Information: Steve Martin, (308) 380-9472.

Tuesday, Aug. 25

Knights of Columbus, Council No. 9562 — 7:30 p.m., Room 12, Egging Hall at Blessed Sacrament, 518 W. State. Information: Pete Morgan, (308) 390-6154.

Wednesday, Aug. 26

Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram at (308) 391-0501or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. Information: Anita Lewandowski-Brown, (308) 850-1480.

Third City Sertoma Club — Noon, Hy-Vee upstairs banquet room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Pat Brown, (308) 258-2305. Weekly guest speakers.

Parents Without Partners — 6 p.m., Arbys, U.S. Highway 281 and I-80 location. Everyone welcome. Information: Jeanette, (308) 258-1274.

Thursday, Aug. 27

Yakkity Yakkers Toastmasters — 11:45 a.m. For Zoom meeting information, call (308) 379-8840 or (308) 390-8216.

