Monday, Aug. 3
Nebraska Muzzle Loading Rifle Association — 7:30 p.m., Grand Island Rifle Range, 2 and 1/2 miles west of Highway 281 on Old Potash Road. Visitors are welcome. Information: Roger Grim, (308) 226-2578.
Independent Order of Odd Fellows — 6:30 p.m., FOP Hall, 825 N. White. Information: (308) 390-7004.
GFWC/NFWC Caring Women — 6:30 p.m., home of Joann Oseka. Information: JoAnn Oseka, (308) 379-1566 or be email at osekarj@charter.net.
Tuesday, Aug. 4
Catholic Daughters of the America, Court Ave. Maria No. 1263 — 6:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square.
Grand Island Izaak Walton League — 7:30 p.m., chapter club house at intersection of Third Road and Bismark. Information: Mike Gaghagen, (308) 382-6897.
Hall County VFWA 1347 — 1 p.m. meeting, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Wear masks. Information: Karen Linday, (308) 383-8346 or Lori Skala, (308) 390-0887.
National Active Retired Federal Employees — 11 a.m. luncheon, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capitol. Information: (308) 379-2211.
Grand Island Public Library Adult Book Club — 5:30 p.m. Book pick: “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah. For Zoom information, contact Chris Dierks at (308) 385-5333 or chrisd@gilibrary.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
Third City Sertoma Club — Noon, Hy-Vee upstairs banquet room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Pat Brown, (308) 258-2305. Weekly guest speakers.
Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram at (308) 391-0501or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. Information: Anita Lewandowski-Brown, (308) 850-1480.
Nebraska Treasure Hunters — 7 p.m., Alice Farr Library, 1603 L St., Aurora. New members welcome. Information: JIm Wilson, (308) 384-8998.
Fabulous Foxy Fedoras, Red Hat Society — 2 p.m., Tommy’s Restaurant, 1325 S. Locust. Activity: play Bunco.
Platt Duetsche Colonial Club — 11:30 a.m., Platt Duetsche. Information: Arlene Andreasen, (308) 382-8392.
American Legion Auxiliary, Unit No. 53 — 6 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Information: Sandi Towne, (308) 380-9697.
Thursday, Aug. 6
Yakkity Yakkers Toastmasters — 11:45 a.m. For Zoom meeting information, call (308) 379-8840 or (308) 390-8216.
United Commercial Travelers — 6:30 p.m., potluck and bingo, FOP Hall, 825 N. White. Information: (308) 382-7236.
Ashlar Lodge No. 33 A.F. & A. M. — 7:30 p.m., Masonic Center 417 W. Third. Information: (308) 379-4914.
Friday, Aug. 7
Kiwanis Club of Grand Island — Noon, Riverside Golf Club. Information: Roger Andrews, (308) 384-5771.
Bridge Riders for Christ, Christian Motorcyclists Association — 7:30 p.m., Hy-Vee conference room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Don Salmon, (308) 379-8053 or Wanda Salmon, (308) 940-3309.
Platt Duetsche Ladies Society — Noon luncheon, cards, 1315 W. Anna. Information: Pat Miller, (308) 384-0976; Beverly Wolfe, (308) 384-6655.
Saturday, Aug. 8
Husker Flying Club — Noon potluck lunch, back garage of Kevin Wilkerson’s, 1919 Sheridan Ave. Activity: Working on ultra-light aircraft given to group. Open to anyone interested in aircraft. Information: Alan Zwink, (308) 382-2052 or Adzeing@msn.com
Monday, Aug. 10
Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus, Council No. 1159 — 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar. Information: (308) 384-4247.
Knights of Columbus, Council No. 7954 — 7:30 p.m., Renewal Center, Fullerton. Information: Wes Wetovick, (308) 550-1031.
Tuesday, Aug. 11
Trinity Lutheran Layman’s League — 6 p.m., fellowship hall. Information: Kent Thaden, (308) 381-4951.
Wednesday, Aug. 12
Third City Sertoma Club — Noon, Hy-Vee upstairs banquet room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Pat Brown, (308) 258-2305. Weekly guest speakers.
Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram at (308) 391-0501or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. Information: Anita Lewandowski-Brown, (308) 850-1480.
Thursday, Aug. 13
Yakkity Yakkers Toastmasters — 11:45 a.m. For Zoom meeting information, call (308) 379-8840 or (308) 390-8216.
Newcomer’s & More Club — Noon, luncheon, Riverside Gold Club. All new residents welcome. Activity: A reunion for members to get reacquainted. Information: Rebecca King, (308) 381-2912.
Prairie Pioneer Quild Guild — 7 p.m. meeting, St. Leo’s Catholic Church, 2410 S. Blaine. Program: “Patriotic Quilts,” presented by Tony Jacobson. A class, “Three Tours,” will also be presented by Jacobson on Aug. 14, call Sandi Griebenstroh, (308) 940-2907, to register. Information, Linda Lesiak, (308) 390-0452.
Friday, Aug. 14
Trinity LWML — 1:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 212 W 12th. Information: call the church at (308) 382-0753.
Monday, Aug. 17
Nebraska Muzzle Loading Rifle Association — 7:30 p.m., Grand Island Rifle Range, 2 and 1/2 miles west of Highway 281 on Old Potash Road. Visitors are welcome. Information: Roger Grim, (308) 226-2578.
Knights of Columbus, Council No. 1159 — 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar. Information: (308) 384-4247.
Knights of Columbus, Council No. 10387 — 7:30 p.m., St. Leo’s Catholic Church parish hall, 2410 S. Blaine.
Wednesday, Aug. 19
Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram at (308) 391-0501or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. Information: Anita Lewandowski-Brown, (308) 850-1480.
Third City Sertoma Club — Noon, Hy-Vee upstairs banquet room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Pat Brown, (308) 258-2305. Weekly guest speakers.
Thursday, Aug. 20
Yakkity Yakkers Toastmasters — 11:45 a.m. For Zoom meeting information, call (308) 379-8840 or (308) 390-8216.
Friday, Aug. 21
Bridge Riders for Christ, Christian Motorcyclists Association — 6:15 p.m. monthly supper run, meet at Hy-Vee Gas parking lot, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Don Salmon, (308) 379-8053 or Wanda Salmon, (308) 940-3309.
Sunday, Aug. 23
Central Nebraska Peace Workers — 3 to 5 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Tom Genung at (402) 984-7548 or tg64152@windstream.net. Information: (308) 384-3266.
Monday, Aug. 24
Knights of Columbus, Council No. 11363 — 7 p.m., Resurrection Catholic Church parish hall, 4110 Cannon Road. Information: Steve Martin, (308) 380-9472.
Tuesday, Aug. 25
Knights of Columbus, Council No. 9562 — 7:30 p.m., Room 12, Egging Hall at Blessed Sacrament, 518 W. State. Information: Pete Morgan, (308) 390-6154.
Wednesday, Aug. 26
Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram at (308) 391-0501or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. Information: Anita Lewandowski-Brown, (308) 850-1480.
Third City Sertoma Club — Noon, Hy-Vee upstairs banquet room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Pat Brown, (308) 258-2305. Weekly guest speakers.
Parents Without Partners — 6 p.m., Arbys, U.S. Highway 281 and I-80 location. Everyone welcome. Information: Jeanette, (308) 258-1274.
Thursday, Aug. 27
Yakkity Yakkers Toastmasters — 11:45 a.m. For Zoom meeting information, call (308) 379-8840 or (308) 390-8216.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.