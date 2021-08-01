Club Calendar - August 2021

Conestoga Barbershop Chorus — 7:30 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer Ave. New men always welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, 308-382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com

Newcomer’s & More Club — Noon, luncheon, Riverside Golf Club. All new residents welcome. Speaker: Carolyn Bixenmann, president of Family First Academy, whose mission is to provide reduced-fee child care to low-income families and support services that will help participants become healthier and financially secure. Information: Rebecca King, 308-381-2912.