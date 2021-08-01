 Skip to main content
Club Calendar - August 2021
Club Calendar - August 2021

Monday, Aug. 2

Independent Order of Odd Fellows — 6:30 p.m., FOP Hall, 825 N. White. Information: 308-390-7004.

Nebraska Muzzle Loading Rifle Association — 7:30 p.m., Grand Island Rifle Range, 2-1/2 miles west of Highway 281 on Old Potash Road. Visitors are welcome. Information: Roger Grim, 308-226-2578.

Andrew Chapter No. 41, Order of the Eastern Star — 7:30 p.m. meeting, Masonic Temple, 417 W. Third. Information: Mary Ann Gerdes, 308-382-2601.

GFWC/NFWC Caring Women — 6:30 p.m., First-Faith United Methodist Church, 4190 W. Capital Ave. Information: JoAnn Oseka, 308-379-1566 or be email at osekarealty@gmail.com

Tuesday, Aug. 3

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge Club — 6:30 p.m., Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, 308-383-5146.

Danish Sisterhood, Lodge No. 113 — Noon, sack lunch, Diana Honore’s home. Activity: Sylvia McTavish presents “Thoughts to Ponder” and English Word vs. Danish. Information: Edie Grim, 308-226-2578.

Hall County VFWA 1347 — Noon lunch, followed by 1 p.m. meeting, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Information: Lori Skala, 308-390-0887.

Grand Island Izaak Walton League — 7:30 p.m., chapter club house, intersection of Third Road and Bismark. Information: Mike Gaghagen, 308-382-6897.

Grand Island China Painters — 9 a.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 511 N. Elm St., Lesson: “Fun with Stamping.” Bring porcelain and painting supplies. Information: 308-687-6482.

Catholic Daughters of the America, Court Ave. Maria No. 1263 — 6 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square.

National Active Retired Federal Employees — 11:30 a.m. luncheon, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capitol. Speaker: Representative from Veterans Affairs Medical Center Volunteer Services. Information: 308-379-2211.

Wednesday, Aug. 4

Third City Sertoma Club — Noon, Hy-Vee upstairs banquet room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Pat Brown, 308-258-2305. Weekly guest speakers.

Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram, 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. Information: Anita Lewandowski, 308-850-1480.

Platt Duetsche Colonial Club — 11:30 a.m., Platt Duetsche. Information: Arlene Andreasen, 308-382-8392.

Grand Island Lions Club — Noon, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. New members welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, 308-382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com

American Legion Auxiliary, Unit No. 53 — 6 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Information: Sandi Towne, 308-380-9697.

Nebraska Treasure Hunters — 7 p.m., Alice Farr Library, 1603 L St., Aurora. New members welcome. Information: Jim Wilson, 308-384-8998.

Thursday, Aug. 5

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge — 1 p.m., Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, 308-383-5146.

Conestoga Barbershop Chorus — 7:30 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer Ave. New men always welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, 308-382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com

Yakkity Yakkers Toastmasters — Noon. For Zoom meeting information, call 308-379-8840.

United Commercial Travelers — 6:30 p.m., potluck and bingo, FOP Hall, 825 N. White. Information: 308-382-7236.

Ashlar Lodge No. 33 A.F. & A. M. — 7:30 p.m., Masonic Center, 417 W. Third. Information: 308-379-4914.

Fabulous Foxy Fedoras, Red Hat Society — 2 p.m., Tommy’s Restaurant, 1325 S. Locust. Activity: play Bunco.

Friday, Aug. 6

Kiwanis Club of Grand Island — Noon, Riverside Golf Club. Information: Roger Andrews, 308-384-5771.

Platt Duetsche Ladies Society — Noon luncheon, cards, 1315 W. Anna. Information: Pat Miller, 308-384-0976; Beverly Wolfe, 308-384-6655.

Bridge Riders for Christ, Christian Motorcyclists Association — 7 p.m., Hy-Vee conference room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Don Salmon, 308-379-8053 or Wanda Salmon, 308-940-3309.

Saturday, Aug. 7

Grand Island Public Library Adult Book Club — 11 a.m., Library, meeting room B, 1124 W. Second. Book pick: “The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote” by Elaine Weiss. Information, contact Chris Dierks, 308-385-5333 or chrisd@gilibrary.org.

Monday, Aug. 9

Assembly 601, Fourth Degree, Knights of Columbus, Council 1159 — 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar. Information: 308-384-4247.

Knights of Columbus, Council No. 7954 — 7:30 p.m., Renewal Center, Fullerton. Information: Wes Wetovick, 308-550-1031.

Tuesday, Aug. 10

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge Club — 6:30 p.m., Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, 308-383-5146.

Trinity Lutheran Layman’s League — 6 p.m., fellowship hall. Information: Kathy Aufdemberge, 308-382-5506.

Wednesday, Aug. 11

Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram, 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. Information: Anita Lewandowski, 308-850-1480.

Nebraska Admirals, Grand Island Port — 11:30 a.m. lunch, noon meeting, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Program: Presented by representative from Grand Generation Center.

Thursday, Aug. 12

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge — 1 p.m., Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, 308-383-5146.

Conestoga Barbershop Chorus — 7:30 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer Ave. New men always welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, 308-382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com

Newcomer’s & More Club — Noon, luncheon, Riverside Golf Club. All new residents welcome. Speaker: Carolyn Bixenmann, president of Family First Academy, whose mission is to provide reduced-fee child care to low-income families and support services that will help participants become healthier and financially secure. Information: Rebecca King, 308-381-2912.

Friday, Aug. 13

Kiwanis Club of Grand Island — Noon, Riverside Golf Club. Information: Roger Andrews, 308-384-5771.

Trinity LWML — 1:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 212 W 12th. Speaker: Tabitha Harders, faith community nurse for Trinity Lutheran Church. Information: call the church at 308-382-0753.

Saturday, Aug. 14

Husker Flying Club — Noon potluck, FBO at Central City airport. Open to anyone interested in aircraft. Information: Alan Zwink, 308- 382-2052 or Adzwink@msn.com

Sunday, Aug. 15

Knights of Columbus, Council No. 1159 — 7:30 p.m., bingo, St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar.

Monday, Aug. 16

Nebraska Muzzle Loading Rifle Association — 7:30 p.m., Grand Island Rifle Range, 2-1/2 miles west of Highway 281 on Old Potash Road. Visitors are welcome. Information: Roger Grim, 308-226-2578.

Knights of Columbus, Council No. 1159, 3rd Degree — 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar. Information: 308-384-4247.

Knights of Columbus, Council No. 10387 — 7:30 p.m., St. Leo’s Catholic Church parish hall, 2410 S. Blaine. Information: Greg Hamik, 308-379-4368.

Tuesday, Aug. 17

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge Club — 6:30 p.m., Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, 308-383-5146.

Wednesday, Aug. 18

Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram, 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. Information: Anita Lewandowski, 308-850-1480.

Fabulous Foxy Fedoras, Red Hat Society — 11:30 a.m., lunch, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Information: 308-382-8101.

Thursday, Aug. 19

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge — 1 p.m., Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, 308-383-5146.

Conestoga Barbershop Chorus — 7:30 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer Ave. New men always welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, 308-382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com

5 Rivers District Roundtable — 7 p.m., Zoom meeting information, call Maegan Blodgett, 308-946-7769. Information: 308-382-3717.

Grand Island Amateur Radio Society —7:30 p.m., Red Cross meeting room, 404 E. Third. For location information, contact: Dan Bergman, 308-379-5868.

Friday, Aug. 20

Platt Duetsche Ladies Society — 1 p.m., cards, 1315 W. Anna.

Bridge Riders for Christ, Christian Motorcyclists Association — 6:15 p.m. monthly supper run, meet at Hy-Vee Gas parking lot, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Don Salmon, 308-379-8053 or Wanda Salmon, 308-940-3309.

Sunday, Aug. 22

Central Nebraska Peace Workers — 3 to 5 p.m., Room 3, Trinity United Methodist Church, 511 N. Elm. Information: 308-384-3266. Also meeting via Zoom; for information, contact Tom Genung, 402-984-7548 or tg64152@windstream.net.

Monday, Aug. 23

Altrusa International — 4:30 p.m., Grand Island Public Library. Information: KayLynn Hayes, 308-391-0300.

Knights of Columbus, Resurrection Catholic Church, Council No. 11363 — 7 p.m., Grand Island Rifle Range, 2-1/2 miles west of Highway 281 on Old Potash Road. Information: Steve Martin, 308-380-9472.

Tuesday, Aug. 24

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge Club — 6:30 p.m., Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, 308-383-5146.

Knights of Columbus, Council No. 9562 — 7:30 p.m., Room 12, Egging Hall, Blessed Sacrament, 518 W. State. Information: Clayton Pfeifer, 308-390-3332.

Wednesday, Aug. 25

Third City Sertoma Club — Noon, Hy-Vee upstairs banquet room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Pat Brown, 308-258-2305. Weekly guest speakers.

Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram, 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. Information: Anita Lewandowski, 308-850-1480.

Grand Island Lions Club — Noon, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. New members welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, 308-382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com

Parents Without Partners — 6 p.m., Arbys, 6975 Bosselman Ave. inside Bosselman Travel Center. Everyone welcome. Information: Jeanette, 308-258-1274.

Contract Bridge at the YWCA — 1 p.m., YWCA, 211 E. Fonner Park Road. Additional members always welcome. Information: Joan Hermes 308-391-0361.

Thursday, Aug. 26

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge — 1 p.m., Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, 308-383-5146.

Conestoga Barbershop Chorus — 7:30 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer Ave. New men always welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, 308-382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com

Grand Island Unit, National Association of Parliamentarians — 10 a.m., Grand Island Public Library. Workshop topic: “Minutes Made Easy with the 2021 Twist,” presented by Sandy Olson, PRP. Information: Olson, 308-380-6017.

Friday, Aug. 27

Kiwanis Club of Grand Island — Noon, Riverside Golf Club. Information: Roger Andrews, 308-384-5771.

Tuesday, Aug. 31

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge Club — 6:30 p.m., Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, 308-383-5146.

