 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Club Calendar - December 2020
0 comments

Club Calendar - December 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday, Dec. 1

National Active Retired Federal Employees — Noon luncheon, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capitol. Information: 308- 379-2211.

Wednesday, Dec. 2

Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram at 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. Information: Anita Lewandowski, 308-850-1480.

Nebraska Treasure Hunters — 7 p.m., Alice Farr Library, 1603 L St., Aurora. New members welcome. Information: Jim Wilson, 308-384-8998.

Grand Island Lions Club — Noon, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. New members welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, 308-382-205, or email at adzwink@msn.com

Fabulous Foxy Fedoras, Red Hat Society — 2 p.m., Tommy’s Restaurant, 1325 S. Locust. Activity: play Bunco.

Thursday, Dec. 3

Yakkity Yakkers Toastmasters — 11:45 a.m., Hy-Vee conference room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Guests are invited to all meetings and contest events. Information: 308-379-8840 or 308-390-8216.

Friday, Dec. 4

Kiwanis Club of Grand Island — Noon, Riverside Golf Club. Information: Roger Andrews, 308-384-5771.

Saturday, Dec. 5

Grand Island Public Library Adult Book Club — 11 a.m., Library, meeting room B, 1124 W. Second. Book pick: “The Christmas Train” by David Baldacci. For Zoom information, contact Chris Dierks at (308) 385-5333 or chrisd@gilibrary.org.

Monday, Dec. 7

Independent Order of Odd Fellows — 6:30 p.m., FOP Hall, 825 N. White. Information: 308-390-7004.

Knights of Columbus, Council No. 10386, St. Michael’s — 8 p.m., parish hall, 2420 20th Ave., Central City.

Nebraska Muzzle Loading Rifle Association — 7:30 p.m., Grand Island Rifle Range, 2 and 1/2 miles west of Highway 281 on Old Potash Road. Visitors are welcome. Information: Roger Grim, 308-226-2578.

Platte River Cosmopolitan Club (the club that fights diabetes) — 6:30 p.m., Hy-Vee community room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Leonard McCarty, 308-383-6436.

Andrew Chapter No. 41, Order of the Eastern Star — 7:30 p.m., Masonic Center, 417 W. Third. Information: Mary Ann Gerdes, 308-382-2601.

Wednesday, Dec. 9

Danish Sisterhood, Lodge No. 113 — Noon, soup and dessert luncheon, home of Diane Honore. Activity: Play games (members bring gift for exchange) and play cards (prizes given). Information: Grim, 308-226-2578.

Thursday, Dec. 10

Yakkity Yakkers Toastmasters — 11:45 a.m., Hy-Vee conference room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Guests are invited to all meetings and contest events. Information: 308-379-8840 or 308-390-8216.

Friday, Dec. 11

Kiwanis Club of Grand Island — Noon, Riverside Golf Club. Information: Roger Andrews, 308-384-5771.

Trinity LWML — 1:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 212 W 12th. Activity: Mary Ann Niemoth will lead “The Three Trees” topic. Information: call the church at 308-382-0753.

Monday, Dec. 14

Knights of Columbus, Council No. 7954 — 7:30 p.m., Renewal Center, Fullerton. Information: Wes Wetovick, 308-550-1031.

Assembly 601, Fourth Degree, Knights of Columbus, Council 1159 — 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar. Information: 308-384-4247.

Wednesday, Dec. 16

Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram at 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. Information: Anita Lewandowski, 308-850-1480.

Betsey Hager Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution — 6 p.m. Zoom meeting, contact DeAnna Way, 308-940-2895. Angie Spaulding, 402-984-4196.

Thursday, Dec. 17

Yakkity Yakkers Toastmasters — 11:45 a.m., Hy-Vee conference room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Guests are invited to all meetings and contest events. Information: 308-379-8840 or 308-390-8216.

Friday, Dec. 18

Kiwanis Club of Grand Island — Noon, Riverside Golf Club. Information: Roger Andrews, 308-384-5771.

Monday, Dec. 21

Nebraska Muzzle Loading Rifle Association — 7:30 p.m., Grand Island Rifle Range, 2 and 1/2 miles west of Highway 281 on Old Potash Road. Visitors are welcome. Information: Roger Grim, 308-226-2578.

Knights of Columbus, Council No. 1159, 3rd Degree — 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar. Information: 308- 384-4247.

Knights of Columbus, Council No. 10387 — 7:30 p.m., St. Leo’s Catholic Church parish hall, 2410 S. Blaine.

Wednesday, Dec. 23

Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram at 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. Information: Anita Lewandowski, 308-850-1480.

Sunday, Dec. 27

Central Nebraska Peace Workers — 3 to 5 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Tom Genung, (402) 984-7548, or tg64152@windstream.net. Information: (308) 384-3266.

Monday, Dec. 28

Knights of Columbus, Council No. 11363 — 7 p.m., Resurrection Catholic Church parish hall, 4110 Cannon Road. Information: Steve Martin, 308-380-9472.

Wednesday, Dec. 30

Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram at 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. Information: Anita Lewandowski, 308-850-1480.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lifestyles

Who moved? You or God?

An elderly couple was out for a drive. They stopped behind a young couple in the car ahead of them. They were sitting right next to each other.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts