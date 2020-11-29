Club Calendar - December 2020

Tuesday, Dec. 1
National Active Retired Federal Employees — Noon luncheon, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capitol. Information: 308- 379-2211.
Wednesday, Dec. 2
Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram at 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. Information: Anita Lewandowski, 308-850-1480.
Nebraska Treasure Hunters — 7 p.m., Alice Farr Library, 1603 L St., Aurora. New members welcome. Information: Jim Wilson, 308-384-8998.
Grand Island Lions Club — Noon, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. New members welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, 308-382-205, or email at adzwink@msn.com
Fabulous Foxy Fedoras, Red Hat Society — 2 p.m., Tommy’s Restaurant, 1325 S. Locust. Activity: play Bunco.
Thursday, Dec. 3
Yakkity Yakkers Toastmasters — 11:45 a.m., Hy-Vee conference room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Guests are invited to all meetings and contest events. Information: 308-379-8840 or 308-390-8216.
Friday, Dec. 4
Kiwanis Club of Grand Island — Noon, Riverside Golf Club. Information: Roger Andrews, 308-384-5771.
Saturday, Dec. 5
Grand Island Public Library Adult Book Club — 11 a.m., Library, meeting room B, 1124 W. Second. Book pick: “The Christmas Train” by David Baldacci. For Zoom information, contact Chris Dierks at (308) 385-5333 or chrisd@gilibrary.org.
Monday, Dec. 7
Independent Order of Odd Fellows — 6:30 p.m., FOP Hall, 825 N. White. Information: 308-390-7004.
Knights of Columbus, Council No. 10386, St. Michael’s — 8 p.m., parish hall, 2420 20th Ave., Central City.
Nebraska Muzzle Loading Rifle Association — 7:30 p.m., Grand Island Rifle Range, 2 and 1/2 miles west of Highway 281 on Old Potash Road. Visitors are welcome. Information: Roger Grim, 308-226-2578.
Platte River Cosmopolitan Club (the club that fights diabetes) — 6:30 p.m., Hy-Vee community room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Leonard McCarty, 308-383-6436.
Andrew Chapter No. 41, Order of the Eastern Star — 7:30 p.m., Masonic Center, 417 W. Third. Information: Mary Ann Gerdes, 308-382-2601.
Wednesday, Dec. 9
Danish Sisterhood, Lodge No. 113 — Noon, soup and dessert luncheon, home of Diane Honore. Activity: Play games (members bring gift for exchange) and play cards (prizes given). Information: Grim, 308-226-2578.
Thursday, Dec. 10
Yakkity Yakkers Toastmasters — 11:45 a.m., Hy-Vee conference room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Guests are invited to all meetings and contest events. Information: 308-379-8840 or 308-390-8216.
Friday, Dec. 11
Kiwanis Club of Grand Island — Noon, Riverside Golf Club. Information: Roger Andrews, 308-384-5771.
Trinity LWML — 1:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 212 W 12th. Activity: Mary Ann Niemoth will lead “The Three Trees” topic. Information: call the church at 308-382-0753.
Monday, Dec. 14
Knights of Columbus, Council No. 7954 — 7:30 p.m., Renewal Center, Fullerton. Information: Wes Wetovick, 308-550-1031.
Assembly 601, Fourth Degree, Knights of Columbus, Council 1159 — 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar. Information: 308-384-4247.
Wednesday, Dec. 16
Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram at 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. Information: Anita Lewandowski, 308-850-1480.
Betsey Hager Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution — 6 p.m. Zoom meeting, contact DeAnna Way, 308-940-2895. Angie Spaulding, 402-984-4196.
Thursday, Dec. 17
Yakkity Yakkers Toastmasters — 11:45 a.m., Hy-Vee conference room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Guests are invited to all meetings and contest events. Information: 308-379-8840 or 308-390-8216.
Friday, Dec. 18
Kiwanis Club of Grand Island — Noon, Riverside Golf Club. Information: Roger Andrews, 308-384-5771.
Monday, Dec. 21
Nebraska Muzzle Loading Rifle Association — 7:30 p.m., Grand Island Rifle Range, 2 and 1/2 miles west of Highway 281 on Old Potash Road. Visitors are welcome. Information: Roger Grim, 308-226-2578.
Knights of Columbus, Council No. 1159, 3rd Degree — 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar. Information: 308- 384-4247.
Knights of Columbus, Council No. 10387 — 7:30 p.m., St. Leo’s Catholic Church parish hall, 2410 S. Blaine.
Wednesday, Dec. 23
Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram at 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. Information: Anita Lewandowski, 308-850-1480.
Sunday, Dec. 27
Central Nebraska Peace Workers — 3 to 5 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Tom Genung, (402) 984-7548, or tg64152@windstream.net. Information: (308) 384-3266.
Monday, Dec. 28
Knights of Columbus, Council No. 11363 — 7 p.m., Resurrection Catholic Church parish hall, 4110 Cannon Road. Information: Steve Martin, 308-380-9472.
Wednesday, Dec. 30
Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram at 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. Information: Anita Lewandowski, 308-850-1480.
