Club Calendar - February 2021

Monday, Feb. 1
Independent Order of Odd Fellows — 6:30 p.m., FOP Hall, 825 N. White. Information: 308-390-7004.
Knights of Columbus, Council No. 10386, St. Michael’s — 8 p.m., parish hall, 2420 20th Ave., Central City.
Nebraska Muzzle Loading Rifle Association — 7:30 p.m., Grand Island Rifle Range, 2-1/2 miles west of Highway 281 on Old Potash Road. Visitors are welcome. Information: Roger Grim, 308-226-2578.
Andrew Chapter No. 41, Order of the Eastern Star — 7:30 p.m., Masonic Center, 417 W. Third. Information: Mary Ann Gerdes, 308-382-2601.
Platte River Cosmopolitan Club (the club that fights diabetes) — 6:30 p.m., Hy-Vee community room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Leonard McCarty, 308-383-6436.
GFWC/NFWC Caring Women — 6:30 p.m., contact JoAnn Oseka for location. Activity: Sewing pillow cases for Hope Harbor. Information: JoAnn Oseka, 308-379-1566 or be email at osekarj@charter.net.
Tuesday, Feb. 2
National Active Retired Federal Employees — Noon, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capitol. Information: 308-379-2211.
Grand Island Izaak Walton League — 6:30 meal, 7:30 p.m. meeting, chapter club house, intersection of Third Road and Bismark. Information: Mike Gaghagen, 308-382-6897.
Hall County VFWA 1347 — 1 p.m. meeting, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Information: Karen Linden, 308-383-8346 or Lori Skala, 308-390-0887.
Catholic Daughters of the America, Court Ave. Maria No. 1263 — 6 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square.
Overland Trails Council Roundtable — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, call Maegan Blodgett, 308-946-7769. Information: 308-382-3717.
Wednesday, Feb. 3
Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram at 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. Information: Anita Lewandowski, 308-850-1480.
Nebraska Treasure Hunters — 7 p.m., Alice Farr Library, 1603 L St., Aurora. New members welcome. Information: Jim Wilson, 308-384-8998.
Platt Duetsche Colonial Club — 11:30 a.m., Platt Duetsche. Information: Arlene Andreasen, 308-382-8392.
Grand Island Lions Club — Noon, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. New members welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, 308-382-2052, or email at adzwink@msn.com
Fabulous Foxy Fedoras, Red Hat Society — 2 p.m., Tommy’s Restaurant, 1325 S. Locust. Activity: play Bunco.
American Legion Auxiliary, Unit No. 53 — 6 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Information: Sandi Towne, 308-380-9697.
Thursday, Feb. 4
Yakkity Yakkers Toastmasters — 11:45 a.m. For Zoom meeting information, call 308-379-8840 or 308-390-8216.
Ashlar Lodge No. 33 A.F. & A. M. — 7:30 p.m., Masonic Center, 417 W. Third. Information: 308-379-4914.
United Commercial Travelers — 6:30 p.m., potluck and bingo, FOP Hall, 825 N. White. Information: 308-382-7236.
Friday, Feb. 5
Platt Duetsche Ladies Society — Noon luncheon, cards, 1315 W. Anna. Information: Pat Miller, 308-384-0976; Beverly Wolfe, 308-384-6655.
Bridge Riders for Christ, Christian Motorcyclists Association — 7 p.m., Hy-Vee conference room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Don Salmon, 308-379-8053 or Wanda Salmon, 308-940-3309.
Saturday, Feb. 6
Interfaith Inspirations (gospel singing group) — 9:30 a.m., Fellowship Hall Entrance B, Peace Lutheran Church, 1710 N. North Road. New members welcome. Information: Wendy McCarty, 308-390-2529.
Grand Island Public Library Adult Book Club — 11 a.m., Library, meeting room B, 1124 W. Second. Book pick: “Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood” by Trevor Noah. For Zoom information, contact Chris Dierks, 308-385-5333 or chrisd@gilibrary.org.
Sunday, Feb, 7
Knights of Columbus, Council No. 1159 — 7:30 p.m., bingo, St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar.
Monday, Feb. 8
Knights of Columbus, Council No. 7954 — 7 p.m., Renewal Center, Fullerton. Information: Wes Wetovick, 308-550-1031.
Assembly 601, Fourth Degree, Knights of Columbus, Council 1159 — 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar. Information: 308-384-4247.
Wednesday, Feb. 10
Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram at 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. Information: Anita Lewandowski, 308-850-1480.
Knights of Columbus, St. Mary’s, Aurora — 6:30 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. meeting, Jeff Honus’ shop, Aurora.
Thursday, Feb. 11
Yakkity Yakkers Toastmasters — 11:45 a.m. For Zoom meeting information, call 308-379-8840 or 308-390-8216.
Prairie Pioneer Quilters — 6 p.m. school, “Labeling Your Quilts,” presented by Missy Lemons; 7 p.m. meeting, St. Leo’s Catholic Church, 2410 S. Blaine. Sandi Grietenstroh will present trunk show and program, “Adventures with Rulers and Specialty Tools.” Information, Linda Lesiak, 308-390-0452.
Grand Island Child Care Association — 4:45 p.m. virtual meeting with autism expert Dr. Temple Grandin. ESU 10 has partnered with other Nebraska childcare associations in conducting the virtual meetings. Information: Janet Zimmermann, j@cde.state.co.us and Jenny Golka, 308-384-1377 or jlgolka@ymail.com. Also, for Early Learning Guidelines information, contact adillon@esu10.org.
Friday, Feb. 12
Trinity LWML — 1:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 212 W 12th. Speaker: Karl Bergdolt, advancement director at Heartland Lutheran High School. Information: call the church at 308-382-0753.
Saturday, Feb. 13
Interfaith Inspirations (gospel singing group) — 9:30 a.m., Fellowship Hall Entrance B, Peace Lutheran Church, 1710 N. North Road. New members welcome. Information: Wendy McCarty, 308-390-2529.
Husker Flying Club — Noon potluck lunch, back garage of Kevin Wilkerson’s, 1919 Sheridan Ave. Open to anyone interested in aircraft. Information: Alan Zwink, 308- 382-2052 or Adzwink@msn.com
Monday, Feb. 15
Nebraska Muzzle Loading Rifle Association — 7:30 p.m., Grand Island Rifle Range, 2-1/2 miles west of Highway 281 on Old Potash Road. Visitors are welcome. Information: Roger Grim, 308-226-2578.
Knights of Columbus, Council No. 1159, 3rd Degree — 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar. Information: 308-384-4247.
Knights of Columbus, Council No. 10387 — 7:30 p.m., St. Leo’s Catholic Church parish hall, 2410 S. Blaine.
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram at 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. Information: Anita Lewandowski, 308-850-1480.
Betsey Hager Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution — 6 p.m. Zoom meeting, contact DeAnna Way, 308-940-2895. Program: “Stroke Prevention,” presented by American Heart Society. Angie Spaulding, 402-984-4196.
Thursday, Feb. 18
Yakkity Yakkers Toastmasters — 11:45 a.m. For Zoom meeting information, call 308-379-8840 or 308-390-8216.
5 Rivers District Roundtable — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, call Maegan Blodgett, 308-946-7769. Information: 308-382-3717.
Catholic Daughters, Court Queen of Peace 2227 — 11 a.m., Blessed Sacrament Church.
Friday, Feb. 19
Platt Duetsche Ladies Society — 1 p.m., cards, 1315 W. Anna.
Bridge Riders for Christ, Christian Motorcyclists Association — 6:15 p.m. monthly supper run, meet at Hy-Vee Gas parking lot, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Don Salmon, 308-379-8053 or Wanda Salmon, 308-940-3309.
Saturday, Feb. 20
Interfaith Inspirations (gospel singing group) — 9:30 a.m., Fellowship Hall Entrance B, Peace Lutheran Church, 1710 N. North Road. New members welcome. Information: Wendy McCarty, 308-390-2529.
Monday, Feb. 22
Knights of Columbus, Council No. 11363 — 7 p.m., Resurrection Catholic Church parish hall, 4110 Cannon Road. Information: Steve Martin, 308-380-9472.
Tuesday, Feb. 23
Knights of Columbus, Council No. 9562 — 7:30 p.m., Room 12, Egging Hall, Blessed Sacrament, 518 W. State. Information: Pete Morgan, 308-390-6154.
Wednesday, Feb. 24
Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram at 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. Information: Anita Lewandowski, 308-850-1480.
Grand Island Lions Club — Noon, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. New members welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, 308-382-2052, or email at adzwink@msn.com
Parents Without Partners — 6 p.m., Arbys, U.S. Highway 281 and I-80 location. Everyone welcome. Information: Jeanette, 308-258-1274.
Thursday, Feb. 25
Yakkity Yakkers Toastmasters — 11:45 a.m. For Zoom meeting information, call 308-379-8840 or 308-390-8216.
Saturday, Feb. 27
Interfaith Inspirations (gospel singing group) — 9:30 a.m., Fellowship Hall Entrance B, Peace Lutheran Church, 1710 N. North Road. New members welcome. Information: Wendy McCarty, 308-390-2529.
Sunday, Feb. 28
Central Nebraska Peace Workers — 3 to 5 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Tom Genung, (402) 984-7548, or tg64152@windstream.net. Information: (308) 384-3266.
Knights of Columbus, Council No. 1159 — 7:30 p.m., bingo, St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar.
Monday, March 1
Independent Order of Odd Fellows — 6:30 p.m., FOP Hall, 825 N. White. Information: 308-390-7004.
Knights of Columbus, Council No. 10386, St. Michael’s — 8 p.m., parish hall, 2420 20th Ave., Central City.
Nebraska Muzzle Loading Rifle Association — 7:30 p.m., Grand Island Rifle Range, 2-1/2 miles west of Highway 281 on Old Potash Road. Visitors are welcome. Information: Roger Grim, 308-226-2578.
Andrew Chapter No. 41, Order of the Eastern Star — 7:30 p.m., Masonic Center, 417 W. Third. Information: Mary Ann Gerdes, 308-382-2601.
Platte River Cosmopolitan Club (the club that fights diabetes) — 6:30 p.m., Hy-Vee community room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Leonard McCarty, 308-383-6436.
GFWC/NFWC Caring Women — 6:30 p.m., contact JoAnn Oseka for locaton. Information: JoAnn Oseka, 308-379-1566 or be email at osekarj@charter.net.
Tuesday, March 2
National Active Retired Federal Employees — Noon, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capitol. Information: 308- 379-2211.
Grand Island Izaak Walton League — 6:30 meal, 7:30 p.m. meeting, chapter club house, intersection of Third Road and Bismark. Information: Mike Gaghagen, 308-382-6897.
Hall County VFWA 1347 — 1 p.m. meeting, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Information: Karen Linden, 308-383-8346 or Lori Skala, 308-390-0887.
Catholic Daughters of the America, Court Ave. Maria No. 1263 — 6:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square.
Overland Trails Council Roundtable — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, call Maegan Blodgett, 308-946-7769. Information: 308-382-3717.
Wednesday, March 3
Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram at 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. Information: Anita Lewandowski, 308-850-1480.
Nebraska Treasure Hunters — 7 p.m., Alice Farr Library, 1603 L St., Aurora. New members welcome. Information: Jim Wilson, 308-384-8998.
Grand Island Lions Club — Noon, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. New members welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, 308-382-2052, or email at adzwink@msn.com
Fabulous Foxy Fedoras, Red Hat Society — 2 p.m., Tommy’s Restaurant, 1325 S. Locust. Activity: play Bunco.
American Legion Auxiliary, Unit No. 53 — 6 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Information: Sandi Towne, 308-380-9697.
Platt Duetsche Colonial Club — 11:30 a.m., Platt Duetsche. Information: Arlene Andreasen, 308-382-8392.
Thursday, March 4
Yakkity Yakkers Toastmasters — 11:45 a.m. For Zoom meeting information, call 308-379-8840 or 308-390-8216.
Ashlar Lodge No. 33 A.F. & A. M. — 7:30 p.m., Masonic Center, 417 W. Third. Information: 308-379-4914.
United Commercial Travelers — 6:30 p.m., potluck and bingo, FOP Hall, 825 N. White. Information: 308-382-7236.
Friday, March 5
Platt Duetsche Ladies Society — Noon luncheon, cards, 1315 W. Anna. Information: Pat Miller, 308-384-0976; Beverly Wolfe, 308-384-6655.
Bridge Riders for Christ, Christian Motorcyclists Association — 7 p.m., Hy-Vee conference room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Don Salmon, 308-379-8053 or Wanda Salmon, 308-940-3309.
Saturday, March 6
Interfaith Inspirations (gospel singing group) — 9:30 a.m., Fellowship Hall Entrance B, Peace Lutheran Church, 1710 N. North Road. New members welcome. Information: Wendy McCarty, 308-390-2529.
Grand Island Public Library Adult Book Club — 11 a.m., Library, meeting room B, 1124 W. Second. Book pick: “Small Great Things” by Jodi Picoult. For Zoom information, contact Chris Dierks, 308-385-5333 or chrisd@gilibrary.org.