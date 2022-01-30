 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Club Calendar - February 2022
Club Calendar - February 2022

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge Club — 1 p.m., Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, 308-383-5146.

Grand Island China Painters — 9 a.m. Bring porcelain and painting supplies. For location information, contact: Sharon Jensen, 308-687-6482.

National Active Retired Federal Employees — 11:30 a.m. luncheon, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capitol. Activity: Collecting donation for VAMC recreation facilities. Information: 308-379-2211.

Hall County VFWA 1347 — Noon lunch, followed by 1 p.m. meeting, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Information: Lori Skala, 308-390-0887.

Grand Island Izaak Walton League — 7:30 p.m., chapter club house, intersection of Third Road and Bismark. Information: Mike Gaghagen, 308-382-6897.

Overland Trails Council Roundtable — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, call Maegan Blodgett, 308-946-7769. Information: 308-382-3717.

Wednesday, Feb. 2

Third City Sertoma Club — Noon, Hy-Vee upstairs banquet room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Pat Brown, 308-258-2305. Weekly guest speakers.

Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram, 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. Information: Anita Lewandowski, 308-850-1480.

Nebraska Treasure Hunters — 7 p.m., Alice Farr Library, 1603 L St., Aurora. New members welcome. Information: Jim Wilson, 308-384-8998.

Grand Island Lions Club — Noon, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. New members welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, 308-382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com

American Legion Auxiliary, Unit No. 53 — 6 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Information: Sandi Towne, 308-380-9697.

Thursday, Feb. 3

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge — 1 p.m., Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, 308-383-5146.

Conestoga Barbershop Chorus — 7:30 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer Ave. New men always welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, 308-382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com

United Commercial Travelers — 6:30 p.m., potluck and bingo, FOP Hall, 825 N. White. Information: 308-382-7236.

Ashlar Lodge No. 33 A.F. & A.M. — 7:30 p.m., Masonic Center, 417 W. Third. Information: 308-379-4914.

Fabulous Foxy Fedoras, Red Hat Society — 2 p.m., Tommy’s Restaurant, 1325 S. Locust. Activity: play Bunco.

Friday, Feb. 4

Kiwanis Club of Grand Island — Noon, Riverside Golf Club. Information: Roger Andrews, 308-384-5771.

Platt Duetsche Ladies Society — Noon luncheon, cards, 1315 W. Anna. Information: Pat Miller, 308-384-0976; Beverly Wolfe, 308-384-6655.

Bridge Riders for Christ, Christian Motorcyclists Association — 7 p.m., Hy-Vee conference room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Jay Bourland, 308-318-0465 or Wanda Salmon, 308-940-3309.

Saturday, Feb. 5

Interfaith Inspirations (gospel singing group) — 9:30 a.m., Fellowship Hall Entrance B, Peace Lutheran Church, 1710 N. North Road. New members welcome. Information: Wendy McCarty, 308-390-2529.

Sunday, Feb. 6

Knights of Columbus, Council No. 1159 — 7:30 p.m., bingo, St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar.

Monday, Feb. 7

Independent Order of Odd Fellows — 6:30 p.m., FOP Hall, 825 N. White. Information: 308-390-7004.

Knights of Columbus, Council No. 10386, St. Michael’s — 8 p.m., parish hall, 2420 20th Ave., Central City.

Nebraska Muzzle Loading Rifle Association — 7:30 p.m., Grand Island Rifle Range, 2-1/2 miles west of Highway 281 on Old Potash Road. Visitors are welcome. Information: Roger Grim, 308-226-2578.

Andrew Chapter No. 41, Order of the Eastern Star — 7:30 p.m., Masonic Temple, 417 W. Third. Information: Mary Ann Gerdes, 308-382-2601.

Platte River Cosmopolitan Club (the club that fights diabetes) — 6:30 p.m., Hy-Vee community room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Leonard McCarty, 308-383-6436.

GFWC/NFWC Caring Women — 6:30 p.m., JoAnn Oseka’s home. Activity: Tying lap quilts. Information: JoAnn Oseka, 308-379-1566 or be email at osekarealty@gmail.com

Grand Island Public Library Adult Book Club — 5:30 p.m., Library, 1124 W. Second. Book pick: “The Thursday Murder Club” by Richard Osman. Information, contact Chris Dierks, 308-385-5333 or chrisd@gilibrary.org.

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge Club — 1 p.m., Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, 308-383-5146.

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram, 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. Information: Anita Lewandowski, 308-850-1480.

Platte Valley Retired Education Association — 2 p.m., Career Pathways Institute (CPI), 1215 S. Adams. Program: CPI tour and presentation. Information: Guy Roggenkamp, 308-383-3579.

BPO Does, No. 147 — 7 p.m., Elks Lodge, 631 S. Locust. Information: Jackie Heupel, 308-391-5855.

Nebraska Admirals, Grand Island Port — 11:30 a.m. lunch, noon meeting, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital.

Thursday, Feb. 10

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge — 1 p.m., Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, 308-383-5146.

Conestoga Barbershop Chorus — 7:30 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer Ave. New men always welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, 308-382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com

Newcomer’s & More Club — Noon, luncheon, Riverside Golf Club. All new residents welcome. Program: “Ancestry-Finding Your Roots,” presented by member Dorothy Ferguson. Information: Rebecca King, 308-381-2912.

Friday, Feb. 11

Kiwanis Club of Grand Island — Noon, Riverside Golf Club. Information: Roger Andrews, 308-384-5771.

Trinity LWML — 1:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 212 W 12th. Information: call the church at 308-382-0753.

Saturday, Feb. 12

Interfaith Inspirations (gospel singing group) — 9:30 a.m., Fellowship Hall Entrance B, Peace Lutheran Church, 1710 N. North Road. New members welcome. Information: Wendy McCarty, 308-390-2529.

Husker Flying Club — Noon potluck lunch, back garage of Kevin Wilkerson, 1919 Sheridan Ave. Activity: Working on a child’s airplane peddle car. Open to anyone interested in aircraft. Information: Alan Zwink, 308- 382-2052 or Adzwink@msn.com

Sunday, Feb. 13

Knights of Columbus, Council No. 1159 — 7:30 p.m., bingo, St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar.

Monday, Feb. 14

Prairie Pioneer Genealogical Society — 7 p.m., Reynolds Research Center at Stuhr Museum (enter through the Exit gate). Program: “Nebraska and the Great Depression,” presented by Dr. Nathan Tye. Guests are welcome. Information: Jackie Rudnick, 308-383-1404.

Assembly 601, Fourth Degree, Knights of Columbus, Council 1159 — 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar. Information: 308-384-4247.

Knights of Columbus, Council No. 7954 — 7:30 p.m., Renewal Center, Fullerton. Information: Wes Wetovick, 308-550-1031.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge Club — 1 p.m., Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, 308-383-5146.

Island Area Cruisers — 7 p.m., Hy-Vee meeting room. Information: Bruce Howe, 308-583-2062.

Catholic Daughters of the America, Court Ave. Maria No. 1263 — 6 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square.

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram, 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. Information: Anita Lewandowski, 308-850-1480.

Betsey Hager Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution — 6 p.m., possible Zoom meeting. For information, contact: Angie Spaulding, 402-984-4196, or DeAnna Way, 308-940-2895.

Fabulous Foxy Fedoras, Red Hat Society — 11:30 a.m., lunch, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Information: 308-382-8101.

Platt Duetsche Colonial Club — 11:30 a.m., Platt Duetsche. Information: Arlene Andreasen, 308-382-8392.

Knights of Columbus, St. Mary’s, Aurora — 6:30 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. meeting, Jeff Honus’ shop, 1904 E. 11th Road, Aurora. Bring favorite beverage.

Thursday, Feb. 17

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge — 1 p.m., Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, 308-383-5146.

Conestoga Barbershop Chorus — 7:30 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer Ave. New men always welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, 308-382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com

Grand Island Amateur Radio Society —7:30 p.m. For location information, contact: Dan Bergman, 308-379-5868.

Elks’ Ladies Cards — 1 p.m., Elks Lodge, 631 S. Locust. Attendees can bring finger food. Information: Jean Chesnut at 308-384-3723.

Catholic Daughters, Court Queen of Peace 2227 — 11 p.m. meeting, followed by attending Mass and then a luncheon, Blessed Sacrament Church.

Friday, Feb. 18

Kiwanis Club of Grand Island — Noon, Riverside Golf Club. Information: Roger Andrews, 308-384-5771.

Bridge Riders for Christ, Christian Motorcyclists Association — 6:15 p.m. monthly supper run, meet at Hy-Vee Gas parking lot, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Jay Bourland, 308-318-0465 or Wanda Salmon, 308-940-3309.

Saturday, Feb. 19

Interfaith Inspirations (gospel singing group) — 9:30 a.m., Fellowship Hall Entrance B, Peace Lutheran Church, 1710 N. North Road. New members welcome. Information: Wendy McCarty, 308-390-2529.

Monday, Feb. 21

Nebraska Muzzle Loading Rifle Association — 7:30 p.m., Grand Island Rifle Range, 2-1/2 miles west of Highway 281 on Old Potash Road. Visitors are welcome. Information: Roger Grim, 308-226-2578.

Knights of Columbus, Council No. 1159, 3rd Degree — 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar. Information: 308-384-4247.

Knights of Columbus, Council No. 10387 — 7:30 p.m., St. Leo’s Catholic Church parish hall, 2410 S. Blaine. Information: Greg Hamik, 308-379-4368.

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge Club — 1 p.m., Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, 308-383-5146.

Knights of Columbus, Council No. 9562 — 7:30 p.m., Room 12, Egging Hall, Blessed Sacrament, 518 W. State. Information: Clayton Pfeifer, 308-390-3332.

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Third City Sertoma Club — Noon, Hy-Vee upstairs banquet room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Pat Brown, 308-258-2305. Weekly guest speakers.

Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram, 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. Information: Anita Lewandowski, 308-850-1480.

Grand Island Lions Club — Noon, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. New members welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, 308-382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com

Parents Without Partners — 6 p.m.. Everyone welcome. For location information, contact: Jeanette, 308-258-1274.

Thursday, Feb. 24

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge — 1 p.m., Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, 308-383-5146.

Conestoga Barbershop Chorus — 7:30 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer Ave. New men always welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, 308-382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com

Friday, Feb. 25

Kiwanis Club of Grand Island — Noon, Riverside Golf Club. Information: Roger Andrews, 308-384-5771.

Saturday, Feb. 26

Interfaith Inspirations (gospel singing group) — 9:30 a.m., Fellowship Hall Entrance B, Peace Lutheran Church, 1710 N. North Road. New members welcome. Information: Wendy McCarty, 308-390-2529.

Sunday, Feb. 27

Central Nebraska Peace Workers — 3 to 5 p.m., Room 3, Trinity United Methodist Church, 511 N. Elm. Information: 308-384-3266. Also meeting via Zoom; for information, contact Tom Genung, 402-984-7548 or tg64152@windstream.net.

Monday, Feb. 28

Altrusa International — 4:45 p.m., Grand Island Public Library conference room. Activity: Working on library display. Information: KayLynn Hayes, 308-391-0300.

Knights of Columbus, Council No. 11363 — 7 p.m., Resurrection Catholic Church parish hall, 4110 Cannon Road. Information: Steve Martin, 308-380-9472.

Tuesday, March 1

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge Club — 1 p.m., Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, 308-383-5146.

Grand Island Right to Life — 6:30 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 1710 N. North Road. Information: 308-379-5789.

Grand Island China Painters — 9 a.m. Bring porcelain and painting supplies. For location information, contact: Sharon Jensen, 308-687-6482.

Catholic Daughters of the America, Court Ave. Maria No. 1263 — 6 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square.

National Active Retired Federal Employees — 11:30 a.m. luncheon, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capitol. Information: 308-379-2211.

Hall County VFWA 1347 — Noon lunch, followed by 1 p.m. meeting, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Information: Lori Skala, 308-390-0887.

Grand Island Izaak Walton League — 7:30 p.m., chapter club house, intersection of Third Road and Bismark. Information: Mike Gaghagen, 308-382-6897.

Overland Trails Council Roundtable — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, call Maegan Blodgett, 308-946-7769. Information: 308-382-3717.

Wednesday, March 2

Third City Sertoma Club — Noon, Hy-Vee upstairs banquet room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Pat Brown, 308-258-2305. Weekly guest speakers.

Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram, 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. Information: Anita Lewandowski, 308-850-1480.

Nebraska Treasure Hunters — 7 p.m., Alice Farr Library, 1603 L St., Aurora. New members welcome. Information: Jim Wilson, 308-384-8998.

Grand Island Lions Club — Noon, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. New members welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, 308-382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com

American Legion Auxiliary, Unit No. 53 — 6 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Information: Sandi Towne, 308-380-9697.

Thursday, March 3

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge — 1 p.m., Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, 308-383-5146.

Conestoga Barbershop Chorus — 7:30 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer Ave. New men always welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, 308-382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com

United Commercial Travelers — 6:30 p.m., potluck and bingo, FOP Hall, 825 N. White. Information: 308-382-7236.

Ashlar Lodge No. 33 A.F. & A.M. — 7:30 p.m., Masonic Center, 417 W. Third. Information: 308-379-4914.

Fabulous Foxy Fedoras, Red Hat Society — 2 p.m., Tommy’s Restaurant, 1325 S. Locust. Activity: play Bunco.

Friday, March 4

Kiwanis Club of Grand Island — Noon, Riverside Golf Club. Information: Roger Andrews, 308-384-5771.

Platt Duetsche Ladies Society — Noon luncheon, cards, 1315 W. Anna. Information: Pat Miller, 308-384-0976; Beverly Wolfe, 308-384-6655.

Bridge Riders for Christ, Christian Motorcyclists Association — 7 p.m., Hy-Vee conference room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Jay Bourland, 308-318-0465 or Wanda Salmon, 308-940-3309.

Saturday, March 5

Interfaith Inspirations (gospel singing group) — 9:30 a.m., Fellowship Hall Entrance B, Peace Lutheran Church, 1710 N. North Road. New members welcome. Information: Wendy McCarty, 308-390-2529.

