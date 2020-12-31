Club Calendar - January 2021

Sunday, Jan. 3
Knights of Columbus, Council No. 1159 — 7:30 p.m., bingo, St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar.
Monday, Jan. 4
Independent Order of Odd Fellows — 6:30 p.m., FOP Hall, 825 N. White. Information: 308-390-7004.
Knights of Columbus, Council No. 10386, St. Michael’s — 8 p.m., parish hall, 2420 20th Ave., Central City.
Nebraska Muzzle Loading Rifle Association — 7:30 p.m., Grand Island Rifle Range, 2 and 1/2 miles west of Highway 281 on Old Potash Road. Visitors are welcome. Information: Roger Grim, 308-226-2578.
Platte River Cosmopolitan Club (the club that fights diabetes) — 6:30 p.m., Hy-Vee community room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Leonard McCarty, 308-383-6436.
Tuesday, Jan. 5
National Active Retired Federal Employees — Noon luncheon, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capitol. Information: 308- 379-2211.
Grand Island Izaak Walton League — 6:30 meal, 7:30 p.m. meeting, chapter club house, intersection of Third Road and Bismark. Information: Mike Gaghagen, 308-382-6897.
Hall County VFWA 1347 — 1 p.m. meeting, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Information: Karen Linden, 308-383-8346 or Lori Skala, 308-390-0887.
Catholic Daughters of the America, Court Ave. Maria No. 1263 — 6:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square.
Wednesday, Jan. 6
Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram at 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. Information: Anita Lewandowski, 308-850-1480.
Nebraska Treasure Hunters — 7 p.m., Alice Farr Library, 1603 L St., Aurora. New members welcome. Information: Jim Wilson, 308-384-8998.
Grand Island Lions Club — Noon, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. New members welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, 308-382-205, or email at adzwink@msn.com
Fabulous Foxy Fedoras, Red Hat Society — 2 p.m., Tommy’s Restaurant, 1325 S. Locust. Activity: play Bunco.
American Legion Auxiliary, Unit No. 53 — 6 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Information: Sandi Towne, 308-380-9697.
Platt Duetsche Colonial Club — 11:30 a.m., Platt Duetsche. Information: Arlene Andreasen, 308-382-8392.
Thursday, Jan. 7
Yakkity Yakkers Toastmasters — 11:45 a.m. For Zoom meeting information, call 308-379-8840 or 308-390-8216.
Ashlar Lodge No. 33 A.F. & A. M. — 7:30 p.m., Masonic Center, 417 W. Third. Information: 308-379-4914.
United Commercial Travelers — 6:30 p.m., potluck and bingo, FOP Hall, 825 N. White. Information: 308-382-7236.
Friday, Jan. 8
Trinity LWML — 1:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 212 W 12th. Activity: Mary Ann Niemoth will lead Bible study topic, “Gold Frankincense and Me.” Information: call the church at 308-382-0753.
Platt Duetsche Ladies Society — Noon luncheon, cards, 1315 W. Anna. Information: Pat Miller, 308-384-0976; Beverly Wolfe, 308-384-6655.
Saturday, Jan. 9
Interfaith Inspirations (gospel singing group) — 9:30 a.m., Fellowship Hall Entrance B, Peace Lutheran Church, 1710 N. North Road. New members welcome. Information: Wendy McCarty, 308-390-2529.
Husker Flying Club — Noon, back garage of Kevin Wilkerson’s, 1919 Sheridan Ave. Open to anyone interested in aircraft. Information: Alan Zwink, 308- 382-2052 or Adzwink@msn.com
Sunday, Jan. 10
Knights of Columbus, Council No. 1159 — 7:30 p.m., bingo, St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar.
Monday, Jan. 11
Knights of Columbus, Council No. 7954 — 7 p.m., Renewal Center, Fullerton. Information: Wes Wetovick, 308-550-1031.
Assembly 601, Fourth Degree, Knights of Columbus, Council 1159 — 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar. Information: 308-384-4247.
Wednesday, Jan. 13
Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram at 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. Information: Anita Lewandowski, 308-850-1480.
Knights of Columbus, St. Mary’s, Aurora — 6:30 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. meeting, Jeff Honus’ shop, Aurora.
Thursday, Jan. 14
Yakkity Yakkers Toastmasters — 11:45 a.m. For Zoom meeting information, call 308-379-8840 or 308-390-8216.
Prairie Pioneer Quilters — 7 p.m., St. Leo’s Catholic Church, 2410 S. Blaine. Sandi Grietenstroh will present trunk show and program, “Adventures with Rulers and Specialty Tools.” Information, Linda Lesiak, 308-390-0452.
Friday, Jan. 15
Bridge Riders for Christ, Christian Motorcyclists Association — 6:15 p.m. monthly supper run, meet at Hy-Vee Gas parking lot, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Don Salmon, 308-379-8053 or Wanda Salmon, 308-940-3309.
Saturday, Jan. 16
Interfaith Inspirations (gospel singing group) — 9:30 a.m., Fellowship Hall Entrance B, Peace Lutheran Church, 1710 N. North Road. New members welcome. Information: Wendy McCarty, 308-390-2529.
Monday, Jan. 18
Nebraska Muzzle Loading Rifle Association — 7:30 p.m., Grand Island Rifle Range, 2 and 1/2 miles west of Highway 281 on Old Potash Road. Visitors are welcome. Information: Roger Grim, 308-226-2578.
Andrew Chapter No. 41, Order of the Eastern Star — 7:30 p.m., Masonic Center, 417 W. Third. Activity: Installation of new officers. Information: Mary Ann Gerdes, 308-382-2601.
Knights of Columbus, Council No. 1159, 3rd Degree — 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar. Information: 308- 384-4247.
Knights of Columbus, Council No. 10387 — 7:30 p.m., St. Leo’s Catholic Church parish hall, 2410 S. Blaine.
Wednesday, Jan. 20
Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram at 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. Information: Anita Lewandowski, 308-850-1480.
Betsey Hager Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution — 6 p.m. Zoom meeting, contact DeAnna Way, 308-940-2895. Angie Spaulding, 402-984-4196.
Thursday, Jan. 21
Yakkity Yakkers Toastmasters — 11:45 a.m. For Zoom meeting information, call 308-379-8840 or 308-390-8216.
Friday, Jan. 22
Platt Duetsche Ladies Society — 1 p.m., cards, 1315 W. Anna.
Saturday, Jan. 23
Interfaith Inspirations (gospel singing group) — 9:30 a.m., Fellowship Hall Entrance B, Peace Lutheran Church, 1710 N. North Road. New members welcome. Information: Wendy McCarty, 308-390-2529.
Sunday, Jan. 24
Central Nebraska Peace Workers — 3 to 5 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Tom Genung, (402) 984-7548, or tg64152@windstream.net. Information: (308) 384-3266.
Monday, Jan. 25
Knights of Columbus, Council No. 11363 — 7 p.m., Resurrection Catholic Church parish hall, 4110 Cannon Road. Information: Steve Martin, 308-380-9472.
Tuesday, Jan. 26
Knights of Columbus, Council No. 9562 — 7:30 p.m., Room 12, Egging Hall, Blessed Sacrament, 518 W. State. Information: Pete Morgan, 308-390-6154.
Wednesday, Jan. 27
Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram at 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. Information: Anita Lewandowski, 308-850-1480.
Grand Island Lions Club — Noon, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. New members welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, 308-382-205, or email at adzwink@msn.com
Parents Without Partners — 6 p.m., Arbys, U.S. Highway 281 and I-80 location. Everyone welcome. Information: Jeanette, 308-258-1274.
Thursday, Jan. 28
Yakkity Yakkers Toastmasters — 11:45 a.m. For Zoom meeting information, call 308-379-8840 or 308-390-8216.
Saturday, Jan. 30