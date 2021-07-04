 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Club Calendar - July 2021
0 comments

Club Calendar - July 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Monday, July 5

Independent Order of Odd Fellows — 6:30 p.m., FOP Hall, 825 N. White. Information: 308-390-7004.

Nebraska Muzzle Loading Rifle Association — 7:30 p.m., Grand Island Rifle Range, 2-1/2 miles west of Highway 281 on Old Potash Road. Visitors are welcome. Information: Roger Grim, 308-226-2578.

Andrew Chapter No. 41, Order of the Eastern Star — 6:30 p.m., “No Bug-Cool” picnic & 7:30 p.m. meeting, Masonic Temple, 417 W. Third. (Meat, dessert and drinks furnished for picnic, attendees asked to bring side dish of their choice. Also, normal picnic wear dress code.) Information: Mary Ann Gerdes, 308-382-2601.

GFWC/NFWC Caring Women — 6:30 p.m., First-Faith United Methodist Church, 4190 W. Capital Ave. Information: JoAnn Oseka, 308-379-1566 or be email at osekarealty@gmail.com

Tuesday, July 6

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge Club — 6:30 p.m., Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, 308-383-5146.

Grand Island Right to Life — 6:30 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 1710 N. North Road. Information: 308-379-5789.

Danish Sisterhood, Lodge No. 113 — Noon, Valentino’s for Fourth of July picnic. Information: Edie Grim, 308-226-2578.

Hall County VFWA 1347 — Noon lunch, followed by 1 p.m. meeting, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Information: Karen Linden, 308-383-8346 or Lori Skala, 308-390-0887.

Grand Island Izaak Walton League — 7:30 p.m., chapter club house, intersection of Third Road and Bismark. Information: Mike Gaghagen, 308-382-6897.

Overland Trails Council Roundtable — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, call Maegan Blodgett, 308-946-7769. Information: 308-382-3717.

Wednesday, July 7

Third City Sertoma Club — Noon, Hy-Vee upstairs banquet room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Pat Brown, 308-258-2305. Weekly guest speakers.

Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram, 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. Information: Anita Lewandowski, 308-850-1480.

Platt Duetsche Colonial Club — 11:30 a.m., Platt Duetsche. Information: Arlene Andreasen, 308-382-8392.

Grand Island Lions Club — Noon, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. New members welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, 308-382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com

American Legion Auxiliary, Unit No. 53 — 6 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Information: Sandi Towne, 308-380-9697.

Thursday, July 8

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge — 1 p.m., Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, 308-383-5146.

Conestoga Barbershop Chorus — 7:30 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer Ave. New men always welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, 308-382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com

Yakkity Yakkers Toastmasters — Noon. For Zoom meeting information, call 308-379-8840.

Newcomer’s & More Club — Noon, luncheon, Riverside Golf Club. All new residents welcome. Program: Presented by Jamie Parr with the Nebraska State Fair. Information: Rebecca King, 308-381-2912.

Friday, July 9

Kiwanis Club of Grand Island — Noon, Riverside Golf Club. Information: Roger Andrews, 308-384-5771.

Trinity LWML — 1:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 212 W 12th. Activity: Mary Ann Niemoth will lead quarterly topic. Information: call the church at 308-382-0753.

Saturday, July 10

Husker Flying Club — Noon potluck, FBO at Central City airport. Open to anyone interested in aircraft. Information: Alan Zwink, 308- 382-2052 or Adzwink@msn.com

Sunday, July 11

Knights of Columbus, Council No. 1159 — 7:30 p.m., bingo, St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar.

Monday, July 12

Assembly 601, Fourth Degree, Knights of Columbus, Council 1159 — 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar. Information: 308-384-4247.

Knights of Columbus, Council No. 7954 — 7:30 p.m., Renewal Center, Fullerton. Information: Wes Wetovick, 308-550-1031.

Tuesday, July 13

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge Club — 6:30 p.m., Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, 308-383-5146.

Wednesday, July 14

Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram, 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. Information: Anita Lewandowski, 308-850-1480.

Nebraska Admirals, Grand Island Port — 11:30 a.m. lunch, noon meeting, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Program: Presented by Celine Swan, Grand Island Public Library director.

Thursday, July 15

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge — 1 p.m., Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, 308-383-5146.

Conestoga Barbershop Chorus — 7:30 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer Ave. New men always welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, 308-382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com

Yakkity Yakkers Toastmasters — Noon. For Zoom meeting information, call 308-379-8840.

5 Rivers District Roundtable — 7 p.m., Zoom meeting information, call Maegan Blodgett, 308-946-7769. Information: 308-382-3717.

Friday, July 16

Kiwanis Club of Grand Island — Noon, Riverside Golf Club. Information: Roger Andrews, 308-384-5771.

Platt Duetsche Ladies Society — 1 p.m., cards, 1315 W. Anna.

Bridge Riders for Christ, Christian Motorcyclists Association — 6:15 p.m. monthly supper run, meet at Hy-Vee Gas parking lot, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Don Salmon, 308-379-8053 or Wanda Salmon, 308-940-3309.

Sunday, July 18

Knights of Columbus, Council No. 1159 — 7:30 p.m., bingo, St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar.

Monday, July 19

Nebraska Muzzle Loading Rifle Association — 7:30 p.m., Grand Island Rifle Range, 2-1/2 miles west of Highway 281 on Old Potash Road. Visitors are welcome. Information: Roger Grim, 308-226-2578.

Knights of Columbus, Council No. 1159, 3rd Degree — 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar. Information: 308-384-4247.

Knights of Columbus, Council No. 10387 — 7:30 p.m., St. Leo’s Catholic Church parish hall, 2410 S. Blaine. Information: Greg Hamik, 308-379-4368.

Tuesday, July 20

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge Club — 6:30 p.m., Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, 308-383-5146.

Wednesday, July 21

Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram, 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. Information: Anita Lewandowski, 308-850-1480.

Fabulous Foxy Fedoras, Red Hat Society — 11:30 a.m., lunch, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Information: 308-382-8101.

Thursday, July 22

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge — 1 p.m., Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, 308-383-5146.

Conestoga Barbershop Chorus — 7:30 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer Ave. New men always welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, 308-382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com

Yakkity Yakkers Toastmasters — Noon. For Zoom meeting information, call 308-379-8840.

Friday, July 23

Kiwanis Club of Grand Island — Noon, Riverside Golf Club. Information: Roger Andrews, 308-384-5771.

Saturday, July 24

Grand Island Amateur Radio Society — 4 p.m., Bader Park. Information: Dan Bergman, 308-379-5868. Conducting meeting during the Central Nebraska Amateur Radio Society “Hamfest,” scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday, July 25

Central Nebraska Peace Workers — 3 to 5 p.m., Room 3, Trinity United Methodist Church, 511 N. Elm. Information: 308-384-3266. Also meeting via Zoom; for information, contact Tom Genung, 402-984-7548 or tg64152@windstream.net.

Monday, July 26

Altrusa International — 5 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer Ave. Information: KayLynn Hayes, 308-391-0300.

Knights of Columbus, Council No. 11363 — 7 p.m., Resurrection Catholic Church parish hall, 4110 Cannon Road. Information: Steve Martin, 308-380-9472.

Tuesday, July 27

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge Club — 6:30 p.m., Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, 308-383-5146.

Knights of Columbus, Council No. 9562 — 7:30 p.m., Room 12, Egging Hall, Blessed Sacrament, 518 W. State. Information: Clayton Pfeifer, 308-390-3332.

Wednesday, July 28

Third City Sertoma Club — Noon, Hy-Vee upstairs banquet room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Pat Brown, 308-258-2305. Weekly guest speakers.

Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram, 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. Information: Anita Lewandowski, 308-850-1480.

Grand Island Lions Club — Noon, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. New members welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, 308-382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com

Parents Without Partners — 6 p.m., Arbys, 6975 Bosselman Ave. inside Bosselman Travel Center. Everyone welcome. Information: Jeanette, 308-258-1274.

Contract Bridge at the YWCA — 1 p.m., YWCA, 211 E. Fonner Park Road. Additional members always welcome. Information: Joan Hermes 308-391-0361.

Thursday, July 29

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge — 1 p.m., Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, 308-383-5146.

Conestoga Barbershop Chorus — 7:30 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer Ave. New men always welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, 308-382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com

Yakkity Yakkers Toastmasters — Noon. For Zoom meeting information, call 308-379-8840.

Friday, July 30

Kiwanis Club of Grand Island — Noon, Riverside Golf Club. Information: Roger Andrews, 308-384-5771.

Platt Duetsche Ladies Society — 1 p.m., cards, 1315 W. Anna.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts