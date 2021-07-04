Club Calendar - July 2021

Monday, July 5

Independent Order of Odd Fellows — 6:30 p.m., FOP Hall, 825 N. White. Information: 308-390-7004.

Nebraska Muzzle Loading Rifle Association — 7:30 p.m., Grand Island Rifle Range, 2-1/2 miles west of Highway 281 on Old Potash Road. Visitors are welcome. Information: Roger Grim, 308-226-2578.

Andrew Chapter No. 41, Order of the Eastern Star — 6:30 p.m., “No Bug-Cool” picnic & 7:30 p.m. meeting, Masonic Temple, 417 W. Third. (Meat, dessert and drinks furnished for picnic, attendees asked to bring side dish of their choice. Also, normal picnic wear dress code.) Information: Mary Ann Gerdes, 308-382-2601.

GFWC/NFWC Caring Women — 6:30 p.m., First-Faith United Methodist Church, 4190 W. Capital Ave. Information: JoAnn Oseka, 308-379-1566 or be email at osekarealty@gmail.com

Tuesday, July 6

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge Club — 6:30 p.m., Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, 308-383-5146.

Grand Island Right to Life — 6:30 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 1710 N. North Road. Information: 308-379-5789.