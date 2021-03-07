Club Calendar - March 2021

Friday, March 12

Kiwanis Club of Grand Island — Noon, Riverside Golf Club. Information: Roger Andrews, 308-384-5771.

Trinity LWML — 1:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 212 W 12th. Speaker: Karl Bergdolt, advancement director at Heartland Lutheran High School. Information: call the church at 308-382-0753.

Saturday, March 13

Interfaith Inspirations (gospel singing group) — 9:30 a.m., Fellowship Hall Entrance B, Peace Lutheran Church, 1710 N. North Road. New members welcome. Information: Wendy McCarty, 308-390-2529.

Husker Flying Club — Noon potluck lunch, back garage of Kevin Wilkerson’s, 1919 Sheridan Ave. Activity: Working on ultra-light aircraft given to group. Open to anyone interested in aircraft. Information: Alan Zwink, 308- 382-2052 or Adzwink@msn.com

Grand Island Amateur Radio Society — 11:30 a.m., Valentino’s, 2245 N. Webb. Winter Meeting with Central Nebraska Amateur Radio Club to discuss Bader Park Ham Fest scheduled for last weekend in July. Information: Dan Bergman, 308-379-5868.

Monday, March 15