Club Calendar - May 2021

Prairie Pioneer Quilters — 7 p.m., St. Leo’s Catholic Church, 2410 S. Blaine. Program: Suzanne Milbourn, award winning State Fair quilter, and her sister, Carmen Ostrander, will present a trunk show and talk about what it takes to make a great fair entry. Information, Sandi Griepenstroh, 308-940-2907.

Friday, May 14

Kiwanis Club of Grand Island — Noon, Riverside Golf Club. Information: Roger Andrews, 308-384-5771.

Trinity LWML — 1:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 212 W 12th. Activity: Stephanie Karsten will lead the quarterly topic. Information: call the church at 308-382-0753.

Saturday, May 15

Interfaith Inspirations (gospel singing group) — 9:30 a.m., Fellowship Hall Entrance B, Peace Lutheran Church, 1710 N. North Road. New members welcome. Information: Wendy McCarty, 308-390-2529.

Monday, May 17

Nebraska Muzzle Loading Rifle Association — 7:30 p.m., Grand Island Rifle Range, 2-1/2 miles west of Highway 281 on Old Potash Road. Visitors are welcome. Information: Roger Grim, 308-226-2578.