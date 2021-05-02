 Skip to main content
Club Calendar - May 2021
Monday, May 3

Independent Order of Odd Fellows — 6:30 p.m., FOP Hall, 825 N. White. Information: 308-390-7004.

Knights of Columbus, Council No. 10386, St. Michael’s — 8 p.m., parish hall, 2420 20th Ave., Central City.

Nebraska Muzzle Loading Rifle Association — 7:30 p.m., Grand Island Rifle Range, 2-1/2 miles west of Highway 281 on Old Potash Road. Visitors are welcome. Information: Roger Grim, 308-226-2578.

Andrew Chapter No. 41, Order of the Eastern Star — 6:30 p.m., light supper, 7:30 p.m. meeting, Masonic Center, 417 W. Third. Information: Mary Ann Gerdes, 308-382-2601.

Platte River Cosmopolitan Club (the club that fights diabetes) — 6:30 p.m., Hy-Vee community room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Leonard McCarty, 308-383-6436.

GFWC/NFWC Caring Women — 6:30 p.m., First-Faith United Methodist Church, 4190 W. Capital Ave. Information: JoAnn Oseka, 308-379-1566 or be email at osekarealty@gmail.com

Tuesday, May 4

Grand Island Right to Life — 6:30 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 1710 N. North Road. Information: 308-379-5789.

Danish Sisterhood, Lodge No. 113 — Noon, sack lunch at home of Diane Honore in Grand Island. Program: Danish prince Frederik, celebrating birthday on May 26, presented by Honore. Information: Edie Grim, 308-226-2578.

Catholic Daughters of the America, Court Ave. Maria No. 1263 — 6 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square.

National Active Retired Federal Employees — 11:30 a.m. luncheon, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capitol. Information: 308-379-2211.

Hall County VFWA 1347 — Noon lunch, followed by 1 p.m. meeting, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Information: Karen Linden, 308-383-8346 or Lori Skala, 308-390-0887.

Grand Island Izaak Walton League — 7:30 p.m., chapter club house, intersection of Third Road and Bismark. Information: Mike Gaghagen, 308-382-6897.

Overland Trails Council Roundtable — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, call Maegan Blodgett, 308-946-7769. Information: 308-382-3717.

Wednesday, May 5

Third City Sertoma Club — Noon, Hy-Vee upstairs banquet room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Pat Brown, 308-258-2305. Weekly guest speakers.

Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram, 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. Information: Anita Lewandowski-Brown, 308-850-1480.

Platte Valley Retired Education Association — 2 p.m., Hastings Museum. Speaker: Jason Ackles, former investigator, will talk about drug paraphernalia. Information: LaVila VanBoening, 402-463-0051.

Nebraska Treasure Hunters — 7 p.m., Alice Farr Library, 1603 L St., Aurora. New members welcome. Information: Jim Wilson, 308-384-8998.

Platt Duetsche Colonial Club — 11:30 a.m., Platt Duetsche. Information: Arlene Andreasen, 308-382-8392.

Grand Island Lions Club — Noon, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. New members welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, 308-382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com

American Legion Auxiliary, Unit No. 53 — 6 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Information: Sandi Towne, 308-380-9697.

Fabulous Foxy Fedoras, Red Hat Society — 2 p.m., Tommy’s Restaurant, 1325 S. Locust. Activity: play Bunco.

Thursday, May 6

Conestoga Barbershop Chorus — 7:30 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer Ave. New men always welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, 308-382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com

Yakkity Yakkers Toastmasters — Noon. For Zoom meeting information, call 308-379-8840.

United Commercial Travelers — 6:30 p.m., potluck and bingo, FOP Hall, 825 N. White. Information: 308-382-7236.

Ashlar Lodge No. 33 A.F. & A. M. — 7:30 p.m., Masonic Center, 417 W. Third. Information: 308-379-4914.

Friday, May 7

Kiwanis Club of Grand Island — Noon, Riverside Golf Club. Information: Roger Andrews, 308-384-5771.

Platt Duetsche Ladies Society — Noon luncheon, cards, 1315 W. Anna. Information: Pat Miller, 308-384-0976; Beverly Wolfe, 308-384-6655.

Bridge Riders for Christ, Christian Motorcyclists Association — 7 p.m., Hy-Vee conference room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Don Salmon, 308-379-8053 or Wanda Salmon, 308-940-3309.

Saturday, May 8

Interfaith Inspirations (gospel singing group) — 9:30 a.m., Fellowship Hall Entrance B, Peace Lutheran Church, 1710 N. North Road. New members welcome. Information: Wendy McCarty, 308-390-2529.

Husker Flying Club — Noon potluck lunch, FBO at Central City airport. Activity: FAA safety meeting presented by Lincoln FSDO office and hosted by FAA Chapter 1571. Anyone interested in aviation welcome to attend. Information: Alan Zwink, 308- 382-2052 or Adzwink@msn.com

Monday, May 10

Assembly 601, Fourth Degree, Knights of Columbus, Council 1159 — 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar. Information: 308-384-4247.

Wednesday, May 12

Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram, 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. Information: Anita Lewandowski-Brown, 308-850-1480.

BPO Does, No. 147 — 5:30 p.m., social hour, 6:30 p.m. dinner Elks Lodge, 631 S. Locust. Activity: Mother/daughter dinner. Information: Nancy Eoriatti, 308-382-8556.

Nebraska Admirals, Grand Island Port — 11:30 a.m. lunch, noon meeting, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Speaker: Mary Berlie from Grand Island Area Economic Development Corp.

Thursday, May 13

Conestoga Barbershop Chorus — 7:30 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer Ave. New men always welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, 308-382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com

Yakkity Yakkers Toastmasters — Noon. For Zoom meeting information, call 308-379-8840.

Newcomer’s & More Club — Noon, luncheon, Riverside Golf Club. All new residents welcome. Information: Rebecca King, 308-381-2912.

Prairie Pioneer Quilters — 7 p.m., St. Leo’s Catholic Church, 2410 S. Blaine. Program: Suzanne Milbourn, award winning State Fair quilter, and her sister, Carmen Ostrander, will present a trunk show and talk about what it takes to make a great fair entry. Information, Sandi Griepenstroh, 308-940-2907.

Friday, May 14

Kiwanis Club of Grand Island — Noon, Riverside Golf Club. Information: Roger Andrews, 308-384-5771.

Trinity LWML — 1:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 212 W 12th. Activity: Stephanie Karsten will lead the quarterly topic. Information: call the church at 308-382-0753.

Saturday, May 15

Interfaith Inspirations (gospel singing group) — 9:30 a.m., Fellowship Hall Entrance B, Peace Lutheran Church, 1710 N. North Road. New members welcome. Information: Wendy McCarty, 308-390-2529.

Monday, May 17

Nebraska Muzzle Loading Rifle Association — 7:30 p.m., Grand Island Rifle Range, 2-1/2 miles west of Highway 281 on Old Potash Road. Visitors are welcome. Information: Roger Grim, 308-226-2578.

Knights of Columbus, Council No. 1159, 3rd Degree — 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar. Information: 308-384-4247.

Knights of Columbus, Council No. 10387 — 7:30 p.m., St. Leo’s Catholic Church parish hall, 2410 S. Blaine.

Wednesday, May 19

Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram, 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. Information: Anita Lewandowski-Brown, 308-850-1480.

Fabulous Foxy Fedoras, Red Hat Society — 11:30 a.m., lunch, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Information: 308-382-8101.

Betsey Hager Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution — 6 p.m. meeting, Hy-Vee meeting room. Program: Cemetery hopping presented by club members. Angie Spaulding, 402-984-4196.

Thursday, May 20

Conestoga Barbershop Chorus — 7:30 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer Ave. New men always welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, 308-382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com

Yakkity Yakkers Toastmasters — Noon. For Zoom meeting information, call 308-379-8840.

Catholic Daughters, Court Queen of Peace 2227 — 7 p.m., Blessed Sacrament Church, Room 12.

Grand Island Amateur Radio Society —7:30 p.m., 1410 Geddes St. Information: Dan Bergman, 308-379-5868.

5 Rivers District Roundtable — 7 p.m. Zoom meeting information, call Maegan Blodgett, 308-946-7769. Information: 308-382-3717.

Friday, May 21

Kiwanis Club of Grand Island — Noon, Riverside Golf Club. Information: Roger Andrews, 308-384-5771.

Platt Duetsche Ladies Society — 1 p.m., cards, 1315 W. Anna.

Bridge Riders for Christ, Christian Motorcyclists Association — 6:15 p.m. monthly supper run, meet at Hy-Vee Gas parking lot, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Don Salmon, 308-379-8053 or Wanda Salmon, 308-940-3309.

Saturday, May 22

Interfaith Inspirations (gospel singing group) — 9:30 a.m., Fellowship Hall Entrance B, Peace Lutheran Church, 1710 N. North Road. New members welcome. Information: Wendy McCarty, 308-390-2529.

Sunday, May 23

Central Nebraska Peace Workers — 3 to 5 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Tom Genung, (402) 984-7548, or tg64152@windstream.net. Information: 308-384-3266.

Monday, May 24

Altrusa International — 5 p.m., Grand Island Public Library conference room. Information: KayLynn Hayes, 308-391-0300.

Knights of Columbus, Council No. 11363 — 7 p.m., Resurrection Catholic Church parish hall, 4110 Cannon Road. Activity: Roadside cleanup prior to meeting. Information: Steve Martin, 308-380-9472.

Tuesday, May 25

Knights of Columbus, Council No. 9562 — 7:30 p.m., Room 12, Egging Hall, Blessed Sacrament, 518 W. State. Information: Pete Morgan, 308-390-6154.

Wednesday, May 26

Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram, 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. Information: Anita Lewandowski-Brown, 308-850-1480.

Knights of Columbus, St. Mary’s, Aurora — 6:30 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. meeting, Jeff Honus’ shop, 1904 E. 11th Road, Aurora.

BPO Does, No. 147 — 7 p.m., Elks Lodge, 631 S. Locust. Information: Nancy Eoriatti, 308-382-8556.

Parents Without Partners — 6 p.m., Arbys, 6975 Bosselman Ave. (note: this is a new location inside Bosselman Travel Center). Everyone welcome. Information: Jeanette, 308-258-1274.

Grand Island Lions Club — Noon, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. New members welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, 308-382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com

Thursday, May 27

Conestoga Barbershop Chorus — 7:30 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer Ave. New men always welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, 308-382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com

Yakkity Yakkers Toastmasters — Noon. For Zoom meeting information, call 308-379-8840.

