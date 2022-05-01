Club Calendar - May 2022

Monday, May 2

Independent Order of Odd Fellows — 6:30 p.m., FOP Hall, 825 N. White. Information: 308-390-7004.

Knights of Columbus, Council No. 10386, St. Michael’s — 8 p.m., parish hall, 2420 20th Ave., Central City.

Nebraska Muzzle Loading Rifle Association — 7:30 p.m., Grand Island Rifle Range, 2-1/2 miles west of Highway 281 on Old Potash Road. Visitors are welcome. Information: Roger Grim, 308-226-2578.

Andrew Chapter No. 41, Order of the Eastern Star — 7:30 p.m., Masonic Temple, 417 W. Third. Discuss Grand Chapter meeting scheduled for May 10-12 in Kearney. Information: Mary Ann Gerdes, 308-382-2601.

Platte River Cosmopolitan Club (the club that fights diabetes) — 6:30 p.m., Hy-Vee community room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Leonard McCarty, 308-383-6436.

GFWC/NFWC Caring Women — 6:30 p.m., First-Faith United Methodist Church, 4190 W. Capital Ave. Activity: Installation of officers. Information: JoAnn Oseka, 308-379-1566 or be email at osekarealty@gmail.com

Grand Island Public Library Adult Book Club — 5:30 p.m., Library, 1124 W. Second. Book pick: “The Extraordinary Life of Sam Hell” by Robert Dugoni. Information, contact Chris Dierks, 308-385-5333 or chrisd@gilibrary.org.

Tuesday, May 3

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge Club — 1 p.m., Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, 308-383-5146.

Danish Sisterhood, Lodge No. 113 — 11:30 am. Tommy’s Restaurant. Activity: Discuss programs for the year. Information: Edie Grim, 308-226-2578.

Catholic Daughters of the America, Court Ave. Maria No. 1263 — 6 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square.

National Active Retired Federal Employees — 11:30 a.m. luncheon, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capitol. Information: 308-379-2211.

Hall County VFWA 1347 — Noon lunch, followed by 1 p.m. meeting, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Information: Lori Skala, 308-390-0887.

Grand Island Izaak Walton League — 7:30 p.m., chapter club house, intersection of Third Road and Bismark. Information: Mike Gaghagen, 308-382-6897.

Overland Trails Council Roundtable — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, call Maegan Blodgett, 308-946-7769. Information: 308-382-3717.

Wednesday, May 4

Third City Sertoma Club — Noon, Hy-Vee upstairs banquet room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Pat Brown, 308-258-2305. Weekly guest speakers.

Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram, 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. Information: Anita Lewandowski, 308-850-1480.

Nebraska Treasure Hunters — 7 p.m., Alice Farr Library, 1603 L St., Aurora. New members welcome. Information: Jim Wilson, 308-384-8998.

Grand Island Lions Club — Noon, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. New members welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, 308-382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com

American Legion Auxiliary, Unit No. 53 — 6 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Information: Sandi Towne, 308-380-9697.

Cookbook Book Club — 5 to 7 p.m., Maltman Memorial Library, 910 Main St, Wood River. Topic: Sandwiches — bring a food item and recipe with your name on it according to topic. Table service provided by Library, bring your own drink. Information: 308-583-2349 or mantmanlibarary@gmail.com

Thursday, May 5

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge — 1 p.m., Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, 308-383-5146.

United Commercial Travelers — 6:30 p.m., potluck and bingo, FOP Hall, 825 N. White. Information: 308-382-7236.

Ashlar Lodge No. 33 A.F. & A.M. — 7:30 p.m., Masonic Center, 417 W. Third. Information: 308-379-4914.

Fabulous Foxy Fedoras, Red Hat Society — 2 p.m., Tommy’s Restaurant, 1325 S. Locust. Activity: play Bunco.

Friday, May 6

Kiwanis Club of Grand Island — Noon, Riverside Golf Club. Information: Roger Andrews, 308-384-5771.

Platt Duetsche Ladies Society — Noon luncheon, cards, 1315 W. Anna. Information: Pat Miller, 308-384-0976; Beverly Wolfe, 308-384-6655.

Bridge Riders for Christ, Christian Motorcyclists Association — 7 p.m., Hy-Vee conference room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Jay Bourland, 308-318-0465 or Wanda Salmon, 308-940-3309.

Saturday, May 7

Interfaith Inspirations (gospel singing group) — 9:30 a.m., Fellowship Hall Entrance B, Peace Lutheran Church, 1710 N. North Road. New members welcome. Information: Wendy McCarty, 308-390-2529.

Monday, May 9

Prairie Pioneer Genealogical Society — 7 p.m., Reynolds Research Center at Stuhr Museum (enter through the Exit gate). Guests are welcome. Information: Jackie Rudnick, 308-383-1404.

Assembly 601, Fourth Degree, Knights of Columbus, Council 1159 — 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar. Information: 308-384-4247.

Knights of Columbus, Council No. 7954 — 7:30 p.m., Renewal Center, Fullerton. Information: Wes Wetovick, 308-550-1031.

Tuesday, May 10

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge Club — 1 p.m., Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, 308-383-5146.

Grand Island China Painters — 9 a.m. Bring porcelain and painting supplies. For lesson and location information, contact Sharon Jensen: 308-687-6482.

Wednesday, May 11

Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram, 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. Information: Anita Lewandowski, 308-850-1480.

Nebraska Admirals, Grand Island Port — 11:30 a.m. lunch, noon meeting, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Program: “Bitcoin,” presented by Terry Pfeifer.

Thursday, May 12

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge — 1 p.m., Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, 308-383-5146.

Conestoga Barbershop Chorus — 7:30 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer Ave. New men always welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, 308-382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com

Newcomer’s & More Club — Noon, luncheon, Riverside Golf Club. All new residents welcome. Program: “Passport Program,” presented by Madison Johnson with the Nebraska Department of Tourism. Information: Rebecca King, 308-381-2912.

Prairie Pioneer Quilters — 6 p.m., salad supper and 7 p.m. meeting, St. Leo’s Catholic Church, 2410 S. Blaine. Speaker: National teacher Susan Cleveland presenting “My Eclectic Quilt Pageant.” Information, Sandi Griepenstroh, 308-940-2907.

Friday, May 13

Kiwanis Club of Grand Island — Noon, Riverside Golf Club. Information: Roger Andrews, 308-384-5771.

Trinity LWML — 1:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 212 W 12th. Information: call the church at 308-382-0753.

Saturday, May 14

Husker Flying Club — Noon potluck lunch, back garage of Kevin Wilkerson, 1919 Sheridan Ave. Activity: Working on a child’s airplane peddle car. Open to anyone interested in aircraft. Information: Alan Zwink, 308- 382-2052 or Adzwink@msn.com

Monday, May 16

Nebraska Muzzle Loading Rifle Association — 7:30 p.m., Grand Island Rifle Range, 2-1/2 miles west of Highway 281 on Old Potash Road. Visitors are welcome. Information: Roger Grim, 308-226-2578.

Knights of Columbus, Council No. 1159, 3rd Degree — 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar. Information: 308-384-4247.

Knights of Columbus, Council No. 10387 — 7:30 p.m., St. Leo’s Catholic Church parish hall, 2410 S. Blaine. Information: Greg Hamik, 308-379-4368.

Tuesday, May 17

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge Club — 1 p.m., Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, 308-383-5146.

Island Area Cruisers — 7 p.m., Hy-Vee meeting room. Information: Bruce Howe, 308-583-2062.

Wednesday, May 18

Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram, 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. Information: Anita Lewandowski, 308-850-1480.

Knights of Columbus, St. Mary’s, Aurora — 6:30 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. meeting, Jeff Honus’ shop, 1904 E. 11th Road, Aurora. Bring favorite beverage.

Betsey Hager Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution — 5 p.m. social hour, 6 p.m. meeting, Hy-Vee meeting room. Activity: Service project - folding pocket flags. Angie Spaulding, 402-984-4196.

Fabulous Foxy Fedoras, Red Hat Society — 11:30 a.m., lunch, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Information: 308-382-8101.

Platt Duetsche Colonial Club — 11:30 a.m., Platt Duetsche. Information: Arlene Andreasen, 308-382-8392.

Thursday, May 19

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge — 1 p.m., Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, 308-383-5146.

Conestoga Barbershop Chorus — 7:30 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer Ave. New men always welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, 308-382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com

Grand Island Amateur Radio Society —7:30 p.m. For location information, contact: Dan Bergman, 308-379-5868.

Elks’ Ladies Cards — 1 p.m., Elks Lodge, 631 S. Locust. Attendees can bring finger food. Information: Jean Chesnut at 308-384-3723.

Literacy Council Tutor Training and Support — 5:30 p.m., 115 W. Charles. Information: 308-675-3292.

Catholic Daughters, Court Queen of Peace 2227 — 7 p.m., Blessed Sacrament Church.

Friday, May 20

Kiwanis Club of Grand Island — Noon, Riverside Golf Club. Information: Roger Andrews, 308-384-5771.

Bridge Riders for Christ, Christian Motorcyclists Association — 6:15 p.m. monthly supper run, meet at Hy-Vee Gas parking lot, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Jay Bourland, 308-318-0465 or Wanda Salmon, 308-940-3309.

Saturday, May 21

Danish Brotherhood, Lodge No. 211 — 11:30 p.m., Dannebrog Delights. Activity: Discuss parade preparations for Grundlovsfest celebration scheduled for June 4. Information: Sue Mayhew, 308-218-1665.

Sunday, May 22

Central Nebraska Peace Workers — 3 to 5 p.m. Information: 308-384-3266. Meeting via Zoom; for information, contact Tom Genung, 402-984-7548 or tg64152@windstream.net

Monday, May 23

Altrusa International — 4:45 p.m., Grand Island Public Library conference room. Activity: Working on volunteer craft. Information: KayLynn Hayes, 308-391-0300.

Knights of Columbus, Council No. 11363 — 7 p.m., Resurrection Catholic Church parish hall, 4110 Cannon Road. Information: Steve Martin, 308-380-9472.

Grand Island Right to Life — 6:30 p.m., Resurrection Church, 4110 Cannon Road, enter through east door. Information: Tina Zebert, 308-258-1217.

Tuesday, May 24

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge Club — 1 p.m., Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, 308-383-5146.

Knights of Columbus, Council No. 9562 — 7:30 p.m., Room 12, Egging Hall, Blessed Sacrament, 518 W. State. Information: Clayton Pfeifer, 308-390-3332.

Wednesday, May 25

Third City Sertoma Club — Noon, Hy-Vee upstairs banquet room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Pat Brown, 308-258-2305. Weekly guest speakers.

Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram, 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. Information: Anita Lewandowski, 308-850-1480.

BPO Does, No. 147 — 7 p.m., Elks Lodge, 631 S. Locust. Information: Jackie Heupel, 308-391-5855.

Grand Island Lions Club — Noon, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. New members welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, 308-382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com

Parents Without Partners — 6 p.m. Everyone welcome. For location information, contact: Jeanette, 308-258-1274.

Thursday, May 26

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge — 1 p.m., Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, 308-383-5146.

Conestoga Barbershop Chorus — 7:30 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer Ave. New men always welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, 308-382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com

Tuesday, May 31

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge Club — 1 p.m., Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, 308-383-5146.