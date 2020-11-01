Club Calendar - November 2020

Monday, Nov. 2
Independent Order of Odd Fellows — 6:30 p.m., FOP Hall, 825 N. White. Information: 308-390-7004.
Knights of Columbus, Council No. 10386, St. Michael’s — 8 p.m., parish hall, 2420 20th Ave., Central City.
Nebraska Muzzle Loading Rifle Association — 7:30 p.m., Grand Island Rifle Range, 2 and 1/2 miles west of Highway 281 on Old Potash Road. Visitors are welcome. Information: Roger Grim, 308-226-2578.
Andrew Chapter No. 41, Order of the Eastern Star — 7:30 p.m., Masonic Center, 417 W. Third. Information: Mary Ann Gerdes, 308-382-2601.
Platte River Cosmopolitan Club (the club that fights diabetes) — 6:30 p.m., Hy-Vee community room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Leonard McCarty, 308-383-6436.
GFWC/NFWC Caring Women — 6:30 p.m. For location, contact JoAnn Oseka, 308-379-1566, or email at osekarj@charter.net. Activity: Working on decorations for Stuhr Museum’s Fantasy of Trees celebration.
Tuesday, Nov. 3
Grand Island Izaak Walton League — 7:30 p.m., chapter club house at intersection of Third Road and Bismark. Information: Mike Gaghagen, (308) 382-6897.
Hall County VFWA 1347 — Noon lunch, 1 p.m. meeting, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Bring masks. Information: Karen Linday, (308) 383-8346 or Lori Skala, (308) 390-0887.
Grand Island Public Library Adult Book Club — 5:30 p.m. Book pick: “Becoming” by Michelle Obama. For Zoom information, contact Chris Dierks at (308) 385-5333 or chrisd@gilibrary.org.
National Active Retired Federal Employees — Noon luncheon, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capitol. Speaker: Jason Wood from Grand Island Police Department. Information: 308- 379-2211.
Danish Sisterhood, Lodge No. 113 — 11:30 a.m., Perkins Restaurant, annual Thanksgiving meal. Information: Grim, 308-226-2578.
Catholic Daughters of the America, Court Ave. Maria No. 1263 — 6:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
Third City Sertoma Club — Noon. For Zoom meeting information, contact Marty Scarborough, 308-383-3707 Information: Pat Brown, 308-258-2305.
Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram at 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. Information: Anita Lewandowski-Brown, 308-850-1480.
Nebraska Treasure Hunters — 7 p.m., Alice Farr Library, 1603 L St., Aurora. New members welcome. Information: Jim Wilson, 308-384-8998.
Platt Duetsche Colonial Club — 11:30 a.m., Platt Duetsche. Information: Arlene Andreasen, 308-382-8392.
Grand Island Lions Club — Noon, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. New members welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, 308-382-205, or email at adzwink@msn.com
American Legion Auxiliary, Unit No. 53 — 6 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Information: Sandi Towne, 308-380-9697.
Fabulous Foxy Fedoras, Red Hat Society — 2 p.m., Tommy’s Restaurant, 1325 S. Locust. Activity: play Bunco.
Thursday, Nov. 5
Yakkity Yakkers Toastmasters — 11:45 a.m. For Zoom meeting information, call 308-379-8840 or 308-390-8216.
Friday, Nov. 6
Kiwanis Club of Grand Island — Noon, tour of Grand Island Regional Medical Center. Information: Roger Andrews, 308-384-5771.
Bridge Riders for Christ, Christian Motorcyclists Association — 7 p.m., Hy-Vee conference room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Don Salmon, 308-379-8053 or Wanda Salmon, 308-940-3309.
Monday, Nov. 9
Assembly 601, Fourth Degree, Knights of Columbus, Council 1159 — 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar. Information: 308-384-4247.
Knights of Columbus, Council No. 7954 — 7:30 p.m., Renewal Center, Fullerton. Information: Wes Wetovick, 308-550-1031.
Wednesday, Nov. 11
Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram at 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. Information: Anita Lewandowski-Brown, 308-850-1480.
Knights of Columbus, St. Mary’s, Aurora — 6:30 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. meeting, Jeff Honus’ shop, Aurora.
Thursday, Nov. 12
Yakkity Yakkers Toastmasters — 11:45 a.m. For Zoom meeting information, call 308-379-8840 or 308-390-8216.
Newcomer’s & More Club — Noon, luncheon, Riverside Golf Club. All new residents welcome. Information: Rebecca King, 308-381-2912.
Prairie Pioneer Quilters — 7 p.m., St. Leo’s Catholic Church, 2410 S. Blaine. Program: Members bring Christmas quilts for show and tell. Reminder: Fall Challenge quilts are due. Activity: Christmas tea towel exchange. Information, Linda Lesiak, 308-390-0452.
Friday, Nov. 13
Kiwanis Club of Grand Island — Noon, Riverside Golf Club. Information: Roger Andrews, 308-384-5771.
Trinity LWML — 1:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 212 W 12th. Program: Rick Roy will talk about his Central America mission trip. Information: call the church at 308-382-0753.
Monday, Nov. 16
Knights of Columbus, Council No. 1159, 3rd Degree — 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar. Information: 308- 384-4247.
Nebraska Muzzle Loading Rifle Association — 7:30 p.m., Grand Island Rifle Range, 2 and 1/2 miles west of Highway 281 on Old Potash Road. Visitors are welcome. Information: Roger Grim, 308-226-2578.
Knights of Columbus, Council No. 10387 — 7:30 p.m., St. Leo’s Catholic Church parish hall, 2410 S. Blaine.
Wednesday, Nov. 18
Third City Sertoma Club — Noon. For Zoom meeting information, contact Marty Scarborough, 308-383-3707 Information: Pat Brown, 308-258-2305.
Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram at 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. Information: Anita Lewandowski-Brown, 308-850-1480.
Betsey Hager Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution — 6 p.m. Zoom meeting, contact DeAnna Way, 308-940-2895. Angie Spaulding, 402-984-4196.
Thursday, Nov. 19
Yakkity Yakkers Toastmasters — 11:45 a.m. For Zoom meeting information, call 308-379-8840 or 308-390-8216.
Catholic Daughters, Court Queen of Peace 2227 — 7 p.m., Blessed Sacrament Church, Room 12.
Friday, Nov. 20
Kiwanis Club of Grand Island — Noon, Riverside Golf Club. Information: Roger Andrews, 308-384-5771.
Bridge Riders for Christ, Christian Motorcyclists Association — 6:15 p.m. monthly supper run, meet at Hy-Vee Gas parking lot, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Don Salmon, 308-379-8053 or Wanda Salmon, 308-940-3309.
Platt Duetsche Ladies Society — 1 p.m., cards, 1315 W. Anna.
Sunday, Nov. 22
Central Nebraska Peace Workers — 3 to 5 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Tom Genung, (402) 984-7548, or tg64152@windstream.net. Information: (308) 384-3266.
Monday, Nov. 23
Altrusa International — 5:30 p.m. Contact KayLynn Hayes, 308-391-0300, for location.
Knights of Columbus, Council No. 11363 — 7 p.m., Resurrection Catholic Church parish hall, 4110 Cannon Road. Information: Steve Martin, 308-380-9472.
Wednesday, Nov. 25
Parents Without Partners — 6 p.m., Arbys, U.S. Highway 281 and I-80 location. Everyone welcome. Information: Jeanette, 308-258-1274.
Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram at 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. Information: Anita Lewandowski-Brown, 308-850-1480.
