Club Calendar - November 2021

Grand Island Lions Club — Noon, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. New members welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, 308-382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com

Cookbook Book Club — 5 to 7 p.m., Maltman Memorial Library, 910 Main St, Wood River. Topic: Soups - bring a food item and recipe with your name on it according to topic. Table service provided by Library, bring your own drink. Information: 308-583-2349 or mantmanlibarary@gmail.com