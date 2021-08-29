Club Calendar - September 2021

Tuesday, Aug. 31
Grand Island Duplicate Bridge Club — 6:30 p.m., Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, 308-383-5146.
Wednesday, Sept. 1
Third City Sertoma Club — Noon, Hy-Vee upstairs banquet room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Pat Brown, 308-258-2305. Weekly guest speakers.
Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram, 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. Information: Anita Lewandowski, 308-850-1480.
Nebraska Treasure Hunters — 7 p.m., Alice Farr Library, 1603 L St., Aurora. New members welcome. Information: Jim Wilson, 308-384-8998.
Platt Duetsche Colonial Club — 11:30 a.m., Platt Duetsche. Information: Arlene Andreasen, 308-382-8392.
American Legion Auxiliary, Unit No. 53 — 6 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Information: Sandi Towne, 308-380-9697.
Thursday, Sept. 2
Grand Island Duplicate Bridge — 1 p.m., Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, 308-383-5146.
Conestoga Barbershop Chorus — 7:30 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer Ave. New men always welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, 308-382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com
Yakkity Yakkers Toastmasters — Noon. For Zoom meeting information, call 308-379-8840.
United Commercial Travelers — 6:30 p.m., potluck and bingo, FOP Hall, 825 N. White. Information: 308-382-7236.
Ashlar Lodge No. 33 A.F. & A. M. — 7:30 p.m., Masonic Center, 417 W. Third. Information: 308-379-4914.
Fabulous Foxy Fedoras, Red Hat Society — 2 p.m., Tommy’s Restaurant, 1325 S. Locust. Activity: play Bunco.
Friday, Sept. 3
Platt Duetsche Ladies Society — Noon luncheon, cards, 1315 W. Anna. Information: Pat Miller, 308-384-0976; Beverly Wolfe, 308-384-6655.
Monday, Sept. 6
Independent Order of Odd Fellows — 6:30 p.m., FOP Hall, 825 N. White. Information: 308-390-7004.
Tuesday, Sept. 7
Grand Island Duplicate Bridge Club — 6:30 p.m., Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, 308-383-5146.
Grand Island Right to Life — 6:30 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 1710 N. North Road. Information: 308-379-5789.
Danish Sisterhood, Lodge No. 113 — Noon, sack lunch, Diana Honore’s home. Activity: Sylvia McTavish with English Word vs. Danish. Information: Edie Grim, 308-226-2578.
Grand Island China Painters — 9 a.m. Lesson: painting fruit. Bring porcelain and painting supplies. For location and information: Sharon Jensen, 308-687-6482.
Catholic Daughters of the America, Court Ave. Maria No. 1263 — 6 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square.
National Active Retired Federal Employees — 11:30 a.m. luncheon, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capitol. Information: 308-379-2211.
Hall County VFWA 1347 — Noon lunch, followed by 1 p.m. meeting, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Information: Lori Skala, 308-390-0887.
Grand Island Izaak Walton League — 7:30 p.m., chapter club house, intersection of Third Road and Bismark. Information: Mike Gaghagen, 308-382-6897.
Overland Trails Council Roundtable — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, call Maegan Blodgett, 308-946-7769. Information: 308-382-3717.
Wednesday, Sept. 8
Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram, 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. Information: Anita Lewandowski, 308-850-1480.
Platte Valley Retired Education Association — 2 to 4 p.m. Grand Island Public Library. Activity: Getting to know each other again with introductions, play board games and have ice cream social. Information: Guy Roggenkamp, 308-383-3579.
Knights of Columbus, St. Mary’s, Aurora — 6:30 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. meeting, Jeff Honus’ shop, 1904 E. 11th Road, Aurora. Bring favorite beverage.
BPO Does, No. 147 — 7 p.m., Elks Lodge, 631 S. Locust. Information: Nancy Eoriatti, 308-382-8556.
Nebraska Admirals, Grand Island Port — 11:30 a.m. lunch, noon meeting, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Program: “Experiences in the Old Guard at Arlington,” presented by Bob Briseno.
Grand Island Lions Club — Noon, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. New members welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, 308-382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com
Thursday, Sept. 9
Grand Island Duplicate Bridge — 1 p.m., Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, 308-383-5146.
Conestoga Barbershop Chorus — 7:30 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer Ave. New men always welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, 308-382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com
Newcomer’s & More Club — Noon, luncheon, Riverside Golf Club. All new residents welcome. Speaker: Sherma Jones from Idea Bank Marketing. Information: Rebecca King, 308-381-2912.
Prairie Pioneer Quilters — 6 p.m., school lesson, and 7 p.m. meeting, St. Leo’s Catholic Church, 2410 S. Blaine. Program: “Organization for the Sewing Space,” presented by Sandi Griepenstroh. Note: First visit is free. Information, Griepenstroh, 308-940-2907.
Military Order of the Purple Heart — 5 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Information: James Doyen, 402-462-2432; Auxiliary, Angie Foster, 308-520-5791.
Friday, Sept. 10
Kiwanis Club of Grand Island — Noon, Riverside Golf Club. Information: Roger Andrews, 308-384-5771.
Trinity LWML — 1:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 212 W 12th. Activity: Elvera Rohweder leading quarterly topic. Information: call the church at 308-382-0753.
Bridge Riders for Christ, Christian Motorcyclists Association — 7 p.m., Hy-Vee conference room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Jay Bourland, 308-318-0465 or Wanda Salmon, 308-940-3309.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Interfaith Inspirations (gospel singing group) — 9:30 a.m., Fellowship Hall Entrance B, Peace Lutheran Church, 1710 N. North Road. New members welcome. Information: Wendy McCarty, 308-390-2529.
Husker Flying Club — Noon potluck, FBO at Central City airport. Open to anyone interested in aircraft. Information: Alan Zwink, 308- 382-2052 or Adzwink@msn.com
Sunday, Sept. 12
Knights of Columbus, Council No. 1159 — 7:30 p.m., bingo, St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar.
Monday, Sept. 13
GFWC/NFWC Caring Women — 6:30 p.m., First-Faith United Methodist Church, 4190 W. Capital Ave. Information: JoAnn Oseka, 308-379-1566 or be email at osekarealty@gmail.com
Alpha Sigma, Chapter No. 3812, ESA International — 6:45 p.m. social time, 7 p.m. meeting, St. Pauls Lutheran Church, 1515 Harrison St.
Andrew Chapter No. 41, Order of the Eastern Star — 7:30 p.m., Masonic Temple, 417 W. Third. Information: Mary Ann Gerdes, 308-382-2601.
Prairie Pioneer Genealogical Society — 7 p.m., Reynolds Research Center at Stuhr Museum (enter through the Exit gate). Program: “Local History Resources and Upcoming Events at the G.I. Public Library,” presented by Shaun Klee. Guests are welcome. Information: Jackie Rudnick, 308-383-1404.
Assembly 601, Fourth Degree, Knights of Columbus, Council 1159 — 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar. Information: 308-384-4247.
Grand Island Public Library Adult Book Club — 5:30 p.m., Library, 1124 W. Second. Book pick: “Educated” by Tara Westover. Information, contact Chris Dierks, 308-385-5333 or chrisd@gilibrary.org.
Tuesday, Sept. 14
Grand Island Duplicate Bridge Club — 6:30 p.m., Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, 308-383-5146.
Wednesday, Sept. 15
Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram, 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. Information: Anita Lewandowski, 308-850-1480.
Betsey Hager Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution — 5 p.m. social hour, 6 p.m. meeting, Hy-Vee meeting room. Program: Chapter Regent DeAnna Way presenting demonstration on navigating through DAR website and discussing committee activities for coming year. Angie Spaulding, 402-984-4196.
Fabulous Foxy Fedoras, Red Hat Society — 11:30 a.m., lunch, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Information: 308-382-8101.
Thursday, Sept. 16
Grand Island Duplicate Bridge — 1 p.m., Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, 308-383-5146.
Conestoga Barbershop Chorus — 7:30 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer Ave. New men always welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, 308-382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com
Grand Island Amateur Radio Society —7:30 p.m. For location information, contact: Dan Bergman, 308-379-5868.
Catholic Daughters, Court Queen of Peace 2227 — 7 p.m., Blessed Sacrament Church.
Friday, Sept. 17
Kiwanis Club of Grand Island — Noon, Riverside Golf Club. Information: Roger Andrews, 308-384-5771.
Bridge Riders for Christ, Christian Motorcyclists Association — 6:15 p.m. monthly supper run, meet at Hy-Vee Gas parking lot, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Jay Bourland, 308-318-0465 or Wanda Salmon, 308-940-3309.
Saturday, Sept. 18
Interfaith Inspirations (gospel singing group) — 9:30 a.m., Fellowship Hall Entrance B, Peace Lutheran Church, 1710 N. North Road. New members welcome. Information: Wendy McCarty, 308-390-2529.
Sunday, Sept. 19
Knights of Columbus, Council No. 1159 — 7:30 p.m., bingo, St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar.
Monday, Sept. 20
Nebraska Muzzle Loading Rifle Association — 7:30 p.m., Grand Island Rifle Range, 2-1/2 miles west of Highway 281 on Old Potash Road. Visitors are welcome. Information: Roger Grim, 308-226-2578.
Knights of Columbus, Council No. 1159, 3rd Degree — 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar. Information: 308-384-4247.
Knights of Columbus, Council No. 10387 — 7:30 p.m., St. Leo’s Catholic Church parish hall, 2410 S. Blaine. Information: Greg Hamik, 308-379-4368.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
Grand Island Duplicate Bridge Club — 6:30 p.m., Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, 308-383-5146.
Wednesday, Sept. 22
Third City Sertoma Club — Noon, Hy-Vee upstairs banquet room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Pat Brown, 308-258-2305. Weekly guest speakers.
Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram, 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. Information: Anita Lewandowski, 308-850-1480.
BPO Does, No. 147 — 7 p.m., Elks Lodge, 631 S. Locust. Information: Nancy Eoriatti, 308-382-8556.
Grand Island Lions Club — Noon, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. New members welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, 308-382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com
Parents Without Partners — 6 p.m., Arbys, 6975 Bosselman Ave. inside Bosselman Travel Center. Everyone welcome. Information: Jeanette, 308-258-1274.
Thursday, Sept. 23
Grand Island Duplicate Bridge — 1 p.m., Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, 308-383-5146.
Conestoga Barbershop Chorus — 7:30 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer Ave. New men always welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, 308-382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com
Friday, Sept. 24
Kiwanis Club of Grand Island — Noon, Riverside Golf Club. Information: Roger Andrews, 308-384-5771.
Saturday, Sept. 25
Interfaith Inspirations (gospel singing group) — 9:30 a.m., Fellowship Hall Entrance B, Peace Lutheran Church, 1710 N. North Road. New members welcome. Information: Wendy McCarty, 308-390-2529.
Sunday, Sept. 26
Central Nebraska Peace Workers — 3 to 5 p.m., Room 3, Trinity United Methodist Church, 511 N. Elm. Information: 308-384-3266. Also meeting via Zoom; for information, contact Tom Genung, 402-984-7548 or tg64152@windstream.net.
Monday, Sept. 27
Altrusa International — 4:45 p.m., Grand Island Public Library conference room. Information: KayLynn Hayes, 308-391-0300.
Knights of Columbus, Council No. 11363 — 7 p.m., Resurrection Catholic Church parish hall, 4110 Cannon Road. Information: Steve Martin, 308-380-9472.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
Grand Island Duplicate Bridge Club — 6:30 p.m., Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, 308-383-5146.
Knights of Columbus, Council No. 9562 — 7:30 p.m., Room 12, Egging Hall, Blessed Sacrament, 518 W. State. Information: Clayton Pfeifer, 308-390-3332.
Wednesday, Sept. 29
Third City Sertoma Club — Noon, Hy-Vee upstairs banquet room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Pat Brown, 308-258-2305. Weekly guest speakers.
Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram, 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. Information: Anita Lewandowski, 308-850-1480.
Contract Bridge at the YWCA — 1 p.m., YWCA, 211 E. Fonner Park Road. Additional members always welcome. Information: Joan Hermes 308-391-0361.
Thursday, Sept. 30
Grand Island Duplicate Bridge — 1 p.m., Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, 308-383-5146.
Conestoga Barbershop Chorus — 7:30 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer Ave. New men always welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, 308-382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com
Friday, Oct. 1
Kiwanis Club of Grand Island — Noon, Riverside Golf Club. Information: Roger Andrews, 308-384-5771.
Platt Duetsche Ladies Society — Noon luncheon, cards, 1315 W. Anna. Information: Pat Miller, 308-384-0976; Beverly Wolfe, 308-384-6655.
Bridge Riders for Christ, Christian Motorcyclists Association — 7 p.m., Hy-Vee conference room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Information: Jay Bourland, 308-318-0465 or Wanda Salmon, 308-940-3309.