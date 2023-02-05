Epsilon Chapter,

Alpha Delta KappaEpsilon Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, met via Zoom on Jan. 18.

The program at the O’Conner Early Learning Center, GIPS Preschool was canceled due to winter weather. President Norma Gauthier welcomed many members who participated via zoom.

Chairperson Mary Ann Gerdes coordinated helpers for the yearly Hall County Spelling Bee conducted Jan. 31 at the Wood River Rural Schools High School theater.

On Sunday, Jan. 29, several members, former members and prospective members attended a social gathering at St. Leo’s Church’s Fellowship Hall. All enjoyed playing the game Bunco, as well as snacks and prizes.

The next meeting will be Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the Crane Trust and Visitors Center at the Alda Interstate exit.

Catholic Daughters, Court Queen

of Peace No. 2227Regent Michelle McDonald called to order the Jan. 26 meeting of Catholic Daughters, Court Queen of Peace No. 2227, at Blessed Sacrament.

Colleen Goodwin announced two Education Contest entries had been received. She will make arrangements for the judging and will decide on amounts for the awards.

Marcia Reidy took the group’s collection of clothing (sweatpants, socks and underwear) to Howard School. The teachers were very happy upon receiving over 100 items.

Two baptism cards were sent out to the parents of newly baptized children.

With Court Queen of Peace No. 2227 serving has hosts for the state convention in April at Schuyler, court officers toured the facility there. The registration fee for delegates will be $40, alternates $35 and guests $10. A motion was also made to give a stipend for their costs involved to the two individuals scheduled to sing at the convention. Another motion passed for the Court to pay the registration fees and Saturday meal for all members who attend the convention.

A motion regarding wearing white clothing at the state convention was going to sent to Nebraska Catholic Daughters.

The healing Mass and soup luncheon scheduled for Jan. 19 was canceled due to weather and will not be re-scheduled.

The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. March 16. Everyone is asked to bring a food item for the food pantry.

Gateway ToastmastersMitch Nickerson opened the Jan. 18 meeting of Gateway Toastmasters with the club mission statement and Pledge of Allegiance. Chris Waters served as toastmaster; his theme for the night was “What are Your Goals and Dreams For 2023.”

Anita Lewandowski gave the invocation. Word master was Mary Ingram and the word for the night was “replete.” Jackie Gfeller brought laughter to the group as joke master.

Waters led a round table discussion about goals members have identified by asking a series of questions concerning: 1.) Financial. 2.) Time. 3.) Relationships. 4.) Health and Fitness. 5.) Purpose.

Ingram served as general evaluator for the meeting. She closed the meeting with information about the 2023 SkillsUSA speech competition scheduled for April.

The theme for the Jan. 25 meeting was, “Fun Family Adventures.” Mary Girard led the group as toastmaster.

Mike Frank recited a beautiful prayer for the invocation. Deb Jackson introduced the word of the night, “halcyon.” Kim Anderson filled the room with laughter as she shared a series of jokes.

Chris Waters gave an honest presentation about why he joined Toastmasters.

Anita Lewandowski led the Table Topic portion of the meeting. Jerry Posey, Mary Ingram, Jackson, Anderson and Frank addressed her question about a memory of their fun family adventure.

Mitch Nickerson evaluated the speaker’s presentation and Ingram served as timer.

A Toastmaster Club is an international organization whose mission is to develop better communicators and leaders in a supportive, learn-by-doing environment. Gateway Toastmasters meet every Wednesday via Zoom. Guests are welcome to join in the fun and improve their skills.

For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram at 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. For more information about Toastmasters, contact Anita Lewandowski at 308-850-1480.