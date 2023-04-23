Hall County VFWA 1347

Ten members of Hall County VFWA 1347 met April 4 at the United Veterans Club.

Chaplain Lyanne Kelly gave the opening prayer followed by President Lori Skala calling the meeting to order.

A thank-you note was received from the Veterans Affairs Medical Center for treats supplied to residents in March.

Kelly reported she decorated a hat with 287 poppies for the state conference’s display contest.

Skala reminded everyone that VFW Auxiliary magazine is now not received in the mail but found on the computer.

The car show booklet has arrived with the group’s ad listed for the Wreaths Across America fundraiser show in October.

Restrictions for volunteering at VAMC have been revised. Three people may visit for one hour and must wear a mask. With members able to enter for activities, Linda Winget, Kelly and LaVonne Catron helped with bingo on April 8.

The blanket the group presented to the winner or owner of the horse race on Military Recognition Saturday had been given back to the Auxiliary. It was decided to display it as a table cover when the Auxiliary hosts events.

A blood drive is scheduled from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, May 5, at the UVC. Please plan to be a donor.

Officers elected for the 2023-24 year are: Lori Skala, president; Linda Winget, senior vice president; Jean Seely, junior vice president; Cathy McKown, secretary; LaVonne Catron, treasurer; Lyanne Kelly, chaplain; Mary Lubken, guard; David Jewett, patriotic instructor; Janie Zweifel, conductress; Kim Cronin, Liz Gerberding and Connie Jakubowski, trustees.

Upcoming events are:

April 16 — District 11 meeting at 2 p.m. in Broken Bow

June 3-4 — VFW and Auxiliary State Conference in Omaha.

The next meeting will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, at the UVC, with lunch at noon for those wishing to attend. Installation of officers will be conducted.

Prairie Pioneer Quilt Guild

The Prairie Pioneer Quilt Guild met April 13 at St. Leo’s Catholic Church.

Members and guests enjoyed not only a salad supper, but a program, “Patchwork of the Prairie,” by Yvonne Hollenbeck from Clearfield, S.D. This program was presented through a grant by Humanities of Nebraska.

The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at St Leo’s. Guest speaker will be Kelly Ashton from Overland Park, Kansas. She will be presenting the program,“60 Degrees of Separation.” Visitors are always welcome.

For more information, call President Anna Wood at 308-391-1953.